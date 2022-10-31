Yifang Zhu, an environmental health sciences professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, will be the principal investigator of a nearly $1.5 million grant in federal funding to help support the school’s graduate students.

The grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, will extend from 2022 to 2025. It will help sustain the Fielding School’s public health scholarship program, which is designed to increase the workforce capacity in public health systems and to decrease public health inequalities and disparities across the region.

The funding will be used to help students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue master’s degrees and working professionals who are working toward a graduate degree. “This is key to educating the public health workforce to prevent, prepare for and respond to recovery activities related to COVID-19, as well as other public health emergencies,” said Zhu, who is also senior associate dean for academic programs at the Fielding School.

Read the full story about the federal grant on the Fielding School website.