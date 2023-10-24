Yuzhang Li, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been selected as a 2023 Packard Fellow for science and engineering by the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. The fellowship, which includes a five-year, $875,000 grant for recipients, recognizes scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.

At UCLA, Li leads a research group that works on developing energy and environmental technologies, including advances in fundamental characterization of chemical processes and the design of new materials. The fellowship will support his research exploring the atomic-scale interface between liquids and solids. The electric field at this interface, also known as an electrical double layer, governs important processes, including how batteries operate to communications between biological cells.

“From the nanoscale to the scale of the galaxies, the 2023 class of fellows are making ground-breaking discoveries, conducting critical research, and leaving a lasting impact on the scientific community and our world,” said Jason Burnett, Packard Foundation board chair.

Li joined the engineering school in 2020 and is also a faculty member of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. His other accolades include the National Science Foundation CAREER award, the Department of Energy early career award and a ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship.