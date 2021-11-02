Dr. Zhaoping Li, a UCLA professor of medicine and director of the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition, was named 2021 Honorary Medical Chair for the 24th annual L.A. Cancer Challenge 5K Walk/Run, held Oct. 31 at UCLA.

Li was honored by the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research for her expertise in nutrition and commitment to wellness for survivors of pancreatic cancer.

A faculty member at UCLA and the VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System since 1997, Li is board-certified in internal medicine and as a physician nutrition specialist. She has been a principal investigator for more than 100 investigator-initiated NIH- and industry-sponsored clinical trials, and she has published more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers. Li also has co-authored two books focusing on nutrition and nutrition related to oncology.