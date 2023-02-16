Zvi Bern, distinguished professor of physics and director of the Mani L. Bhaumik Institute for Theoretical Physics, will receive the 2023 Galileo Galilei Medal from Italy’s Instituto Nazionale di Fisica. Also receiving the medal are his collaborators, Lance Dixon of Stanford University’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and David Kosower of France’s Saclay Nuclear Research Centre.

The medal is awarded to up to three scientists who, in the 25 years before the date of the award, have achieved outstanding results in areas of theoretical physics of interest to the organization, such as fundamental interactions between elementary particles, including gravity and nuclear phenomena. It was created in 2019 to honor the Italian polymath.

Bern is recognized for developing innovative approaches to calculate fundamental quantities required to interpret scattering processes of elementary particles such as electrons, quarks and gluons, and is a co-founder of the modern field of scattering amplitudes. He is also recognized for his work in elementary particle physics, supergravity, a novel reformulation of Einstein’s theory of gravitation and recently contributed to precision calculations of gravitational-wave emissions from binary black holes.