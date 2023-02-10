Chancellor Gene Block shared the following message on Feb. 10 about the recent disaster in Turkey and Syria and the campus resources available for those in need of support.

Our Bruin community is heartbroken by the devastation and loss of life caused by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this past Monday. We join with others around the globe in offering support and expressing hope for swift recovery in the region.

Many Bruins are from or have family and friends in the impacted areas. As is the case whenever a serious situation like this affects members of our community, the Student Affairs team has reached out to students from Turkey and Syria to provide direct support and resources. The RISE Center also hosted a space for reflection and processing this week, and will continue this type of support as needed.

In addition to outreach to those connected to the region, UCLA has resources available to support all students, staff and faculty who seek help processing this event. Students can receive counseling services through UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services, and employees can reach out to UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center.

Service is one of our core values as Bruins. If you would like to support the rescue efforts or give aid to those impacted by the earthquake, the UCLA International Institute has published information about ways to help affected communities in Turkey and Syria.

The last several weeks have brought news of tribulations and suffering that affect all of us — some directly and some indirectly. Please know that your Bruin family is here for you. I encourage you to check on loved ones, be patient and kind with one another, and take advantage of campus resources during these particularly difficult times.