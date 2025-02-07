A message from Chancellor Julio Frenk for the UCLA campus community:

In December 2024, the University of California signed a voluntary resolution agreement with the U.S. Department of Education that aligns with our commitment to ensuring the campus remains a welcoming and supportive place for all. UCLA does not tolerate acts of discrimination, including harassment, on the basis of actual or perceived national origin or shared ancestry or association on these bases.

If any student, faculty or staff member believes they were subjected to, or has information about, such discrimination or harassment during April and May of last year, we urge them to report it to our Civil Rights Office if they have not already done so to receive support resources and information about resolution options.

Julio Frenk

Chancellor