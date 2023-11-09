Chancellor Block shared the following message with the campus community to mark Veterans Day and celebrate Bruins who serve or have served in the U.S. military.

Dear Bruin Community:

This Saturday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day — offering us a special moment to honor those who have sacrificed and risked much through their service in our nation’s military.

While Veterans Day rightly celebrates all veterans, it also invites us to recognize those within our own campus community. Having served our nation, they are now bringing their commitment to the common good, talents and experience to UCLA. This Thursday, Nov. 9, all Bruin veterans and active servicemembers, ROTC students and family members of servicemembers are invited to a special Veterans Day luncheon on campus; those interested in attending can email RSVP@specialevents.ucla.edu for more information.

Just as our nation’s veterans have served our country, UCLA is working to serve them. Services like our Veterans Resource Center, Veterans Initiatives & Partnerships, UCLA/VA Veteran Family Wellbeing Center, UCLA School of Law Veterans Legal Clinic and UCLA Health Operation Mend help us lift up and support veterans at UCLA, in Los Angeles and beyond. In recent years, we have expanded these resources, adding new staff to the legal clinic, partnering with UCLA Extension to offer free classes for veterans and providing additional aid to student veterans in their housing searches. This expansive work has helped UCLA earn recognition as U.S. News and World Report’s #1 public university for veterans — seven years in a row.

Over the coming holiday weekend, I hope that you will take time to reflect on our veterans’ service — and to express appreciation directly to the veterans you know. For those attending this Saturday’s Bruin football game against Arizona State University at the Rose Bowl, we will also honor our veterans on the field.

America’s veterans reflect an extremely diverse group of backgrounds and identities, but they are bound together by their selfless service to our nation. This Veterans Day, let us honor them and take inspiration from the example they set.

Sincerely,

Gene D. Block

Chancellor