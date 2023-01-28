Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden, Jr. and Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Anna Spain Bradley sent a message to campus sharing resources available to anyone needing support.

This week has been full of pain and grief as we mourn the loss of life in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and beyond. Today, we are learning new details about the horrific killing of Tyre Nichols, a father and a son, who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop.

We recognize the inhumanity that this tragedy lays bare. We recognize the systemic forces that continue to give rise to specific tragedies and recurring violence. Naming the harms and sharing our concerns will allow us to move forward as a community with compassion, dignity and justice.

The trauma caused by such violence is real and shared by many in our community. UCLA is here to support you. Counseling and Psychological Services offers counseling for students. The RISE Center and Black Bruin Resource Center cultivate community and provide reflection spaces and other programming. The Staff and Faculty Counseling Center provides counseling services for all employees. Additional resources are available on the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion website.

As Bruins, each of us can contribute to creating a more just and equitable world.