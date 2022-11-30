UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Fentanyl deaths in L.A. have soared | Los Angeles Times

[P]eople often use drugs alone because of stigma, said Chelsea Shover, an assistant professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “No one is going to be able to save you if you’re using alone,” she said, mentioning the Never Use Alone phone service as one resource.

“Something’s happening in purple communities,” said John Rogers, an education professor and director of UCLA’s Institute for Democracy, Education and Access who co-authored the study. “In many different instances, the level of conflict has grown dramatically – far more than in red and blue communities.”

Midterms were a test run for 2024 elections | Associated Press

“It is one of the few places where election deniers have a lever of power,” Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said of the local political authorities responsible for certifying election results in most states. “It’s a good test run for 2024, showing state courts they’re going to have to step in.”

Matt Barreto, a political science professor at UCLA and co-founder of BSP Research, notes that in public opinion polling, Latinos often express shared culture, values, language and customs but politically, they vary depending on the political environment they live in.

David Cohen, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, whose research focuses on controlled substances and mental health, said that although the New York City directive “evokes self-harm or grave disability,” which have been established as legally permissible under recent U.S. precedence, it “neglects imminence or immediacy.”

Central African health workers struggle to fight mpox | PBS NewsHour

“There’s been almost no funding, especially in DRC, for monkeypox. The cases of monkeypox have really stemmed from here. And so I think to really understand what’s going on with transmission, what’s going on with the virus, what’s going on with mutations, what’s going on possibly for the future of monkeypox, really, this is your base,” said UCLA’s Dr. Nicole Hoff.

“Clients may start with moderately difficult exposures and work their way up to more challenging exposures,” says Michael Treanor, Ph.D., licensed clinical psychologist at the California Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress and assistant project scientist with the UCLA Anxiety and Depression Research Center. “However, research does not suggest you have to proceed in a gradual manner. It’s up to the client and therapist.”

China caught in COVID bind as winter comes | South China Morning Post

“Whether or not the relaxation of social distance and face masks would lead to a major surge of cases and deaths this winter depends on the population’s immune landscape,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Because global immunization levels – both vaccine and natural infection – in the world are currently at a relatively high level, we do not expect a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths this winter.”

“This a national issue. It’s a local issue. And I would say certainly that the pandemic and other stretchers on the populations have exacerbated what is a problem now, and is really kind of an existential threat to the field,” said UCLA’s Jonathan Sherin (approx. 1:15 mark).

“The thing that we really want to make sure that we do, with such high rates of virus circulating in the community, is to make sure that we protect ourselves, protect people who may be immunocompromised. … If we have three viruses that are really spreading rampantly and making people very sick, you could see a strain on the hospitals. And that’s a problem for everyone,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:15 mark).