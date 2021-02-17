UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“This generous gift significantly enriches our Taiwan Studies Program,” said Min Zhou, director of the Asia Pacific Center and UCLA’s Walter and Shirley Wang Professor of U.S.-China Relations and Communications. “It will further strengthen our vibrant community of faculty and students dedicated to studying Taiwan, as well as expand the program’s local, national and international networks.”

Advocates for LGBTQ data collection say no patients should be required to check a box identifying themselves as gay or transgender. But “the more people are routinely asked these questions, the more routine they’ll be,” said Brad Sears, the interim executive director of the Williams Institute, a research center on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy at the UCLA School of Law.

To explain why he supports the idea, Isaac Bryan, the director of UCLA’s Black Policy Center, points to history: Law enforcement in the South began as slave patrol, a team of vigilantes hired to recapture escaped slaves. Then, when slavery was abolished, police enforced Jim Crow laws -- even the most minor infractions. And today, police disproportionately use force against black people, and black people are more likely to be arrested and sentenced. “That history is engrained in our law enforcement,” Bryan said.

Chandra Ford is a professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at UCLA, and director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice and Health at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. She says thousands of studies have linked racial injustice and poor health, and it’s time to do more to address the disparities.

Lucrecia Santibañez, a professor of education at UCLA, says kids could be missing school for a variety of reasons. Technical problems could interfere with them logging into classes. Some kids may have space limitations at home, or they need to take care of sick family members. “People are in situations where they sometimes have to go take Zoom in their car, or just get outside their home, because there’s a lot going on there. So there’s just a lot of distractions,” she said.

Behind both these routines is dancer Bijoya “B.J.” Das, a volunteer assistant coach for UCLA Gymnastics. Her choreography is a mix of traditional gymnastics moves and dance trends you might see on TikTok. Das tells KCRW that the team always inspired her, and she was a collegiate gymnast too.

“This is really a sad development whatever the cause,” says Donald Kohn of the University of California, Los Angeles, who has led gene therapy trials for sickle cell and other diseases.

“I grew up in Silicon Valley, but on the wrong side of the tracks,” Miriam Posner, an assistant professor in the Information Studies Department at UCLA, tells OneZero. “So it was always so fascinating to me that Silicon Valley was presented as this glossy, gleaming gold mine, when that wasn’t the reality that I saw at all.”

Researchers from the UCLA School of Dentistry have identified the role a critical enzyme plays in skeletal aging and bone loss, putting them one step closer to understanding the complex biological mechanisms that lead to osteoporosis, the bone disease that afflicts some 200 million people worldwide. … The UCLA researchers, led by distinguished professor Dr. Cun-Yu Wang, chair of oral biology at the dentistry school, demonstrated that when the epigenetic factor KDM4B is absent from mesenchymal stem cells, these cells are far more likely to differentiate into fat cells than bone cells, resulting in an unhealthy imbalance that exacerbates skeletal aging and leads to brittle bones and fractures over time. (Dr. Paul Krebsbach, dean of the UCLA School of Dentistry, was quoted.)

A new study led by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center helps identify which patients with prostate cancer will benefit most from the use of prostate-specific membrane antigen PET imaging, PSMA PET, a novel imaging technique that recently was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Given mushrooming deficits and the fact that the Medicare trust fund is running out of cash, there will be enormous pressure to find ways to trim spending in the Medicare program and making significant progress in reducing low value care needs to be a top priority,” said [Dr. John] Mafi, who also is an assistant professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.