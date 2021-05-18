UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

If you want them to get vaccinated, you’ll never succeed if you’re trying to argue them into it. “We have to meet people where they are, so we have to actually hear where they are first,” said Dr. Chandra Ford, a professor of community health sciences at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“We have very generous unemployment insurance right now. And what that means is that people have the ability to wait for the right job to come along,” said UCLA’s Leo Feler (approx. 0:50 mark).

“We think labeling the emotion will cause us to focus on it and accentuate it,” said Matt Lieberman, professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and author of the book “Social: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect.” “In reality, labeling the emotion tends to dampen it a bit so we move on to other things.”

BMI can “label a huge swath of our population as somehow aberrant because of their weight, even if they’re perfectly healthy,” said A. Janet Tomiyama, lead author of the study and an associate professor of health psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the risk of fires in California’s inland forests was “exceptionally high this year.” Measurements of vegetation moisture and flammability across Northern California are near or exceeding record levels for this time of year, he said.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dov Waxman) As violence between Israel and Hamas escalates and violence between Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel spreads, many observers are starting to ask whether we are witnessing the beginning of a third Palestinian intifada. Comparing the conditions today to those that produced the two previous Palestinian uprisings reveals both some striking similarities and some significant differences.

Shira Shafir, an epidemiology professor at UCLA, said community immunity is not a simple on-and-off switch. There likely are pockets of low vaccination rates even in counties with high rates, and that means unvaccinated people are working or living near one another. Also, many people commute to another county because of high housing costs. “We can’t just look at one county and say ‘Hey, this county got to 80%. But (the county next door) is at 60%.’ That means neither county is where it needs to be,” Shafir said.

A randomized survey of more than 14,000 unvaccinated people by the UCLA Covid-19 Health and Politics Project, for example, suggested that even small payments would make a difference: 34 percent of respondents said they’d be more likely to get vaccinated if they were paid $100; a similar proportion, 28 percent, said that they’d be more likely to do so for a mere $25. With the experience in the states experimenting with payments, we’ll soon have a better sense of real-world effects.

A newly released study co-authored by a UCLA researcher found long working hours led to 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease in 2016 globally, a 29% increase since 2000. … “Our working group of 21 experts from 10 countries from around the globe found 37 studies on the effect of long working hours on ischemic heart disease,” said Dr. Jian Li, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor and a co-author of the study. “This huge body of evidence was by consensus rated as sufficient evidence for harmfulness & showed an increased risk of ischemic heart disease of 17%.’’ (Also: MyNewsLA.)

“This is one of the largest increases we’ve had since 2006, since the last housing boom,” Leo Feler, a senior economist at UCLA Anderson Forecast, said. He said that the current boom is largely due to a simple economic model. “We have really high demand and very little supply,” he said. “We normally, this time of year, have around 700,000 to 800,000 homes overall on the market in the U.S. We’re at less than half of that.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) Hollywood has always been a convulsive, unpredictable business but in recent years, as consolidation has grown greater, the parlor game of “who’s for sale and who’s buying” has been rather openly discussed and debated.

According to new research from the University of California, Los Angeles, there are likely at least 65 different creatures, including humans, that make these vocalizations. They’re most commonly found in primates, but they have also been noted in distant relatives like birds. … To reach this number, Sasha Winkler, a Ph.D. student in UCLA’s anthropology department, searched high and low for any mention of animals making noises during play sessions. Some of the articles she found were quite old — one paper on mink dates back to 1931 — so she ended up dusting off some aged tomes in the university’s library.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of the division of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, believes this procedure is a breakthrough in the treatment of atrial fibrillation. “Atrial fibrillation is associated with a three- to fivefold increased risk of stroke,” he said.

Research being conducted through the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families is proposing districts answer these questions when designing a tutoring initiative.