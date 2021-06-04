UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The researchers took inspiration from seashells, which are formed from the carbon dioxide that naturally dissolves in the ocean. “We were thinking, ‘What would be one of the best ways for us to start trapping CO2?’” says Dante Simonetti, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. “And we all thought about, well, what about the formation of seashells? This is a reaction that happens naturally and a reaction that we had all studied in previous projects. So we started thinking, ‘How can we leverage that at a scale where it will start affecting atmospheric CO2 levels?’”

“In this study, we are asking eligible individuals to share their health information so that researchers and doctors can better understand and improve the long-term clinical care for patients with ongoing health issues post COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and principal investigator at the UCLA site. (Also: MyNewsLA and KCBS-TV.)

“I think of East Los Angeles as the neglected stepchild of Los Angeles. And that’s largely because of its unincorporated status. There’s no local control, and there’s no form of community self-determination,” said Eric Avila, a professor of Chicano studies at UCLA who is unaffiliated with the special district campaign.

“I’m concerned,” said Tyrone Howard, a professor of education at UCLA. “I’m concerned because there’s a general thinking among school leaders I’ve talked to that when the fall comes, all the students will come back. And we don’t have any data or evidence to verify that.”

And in an ongoing UCLA COVID-19 health and politics study project, about one-third of unvaccinated respondents to a survey said that a cash payment would make them more likely to get a COVID shot.

“The difference between the places that have done well and the places that have not done well is mostly vaccinations. As well as, to a great degree, the adherence to masking and distancing protocols. But the big difference is vaccination,” said UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona.

To do this, a team of UCLA researchers unveiled a predictive model to guide public health officials about these Los Angeles County neighborhoods. … “We hope that local agencies will use neighborhood medical vulnerability indicators to reduce, and potentially stop, new infections in particularly high-risk areas,” underscores marker research created by Drs. Paul M. Ong, Chhandara Pech, Nataly Ríos Gutiérrez and Dr. Vickie M. Mays. (Translated from Spanish.)

UCLA epidemiologist and professor Dr. Anne Rimoin shared the same concerns as well, pointing to the virus’ opportunity for “mutation” every time it finds a new host. “If we want to be able to preserve the effectiveness of the vaccines that we have currently now, we want to reduce the amount of time that this virus is circulating globally,” Rimoin said. “We need to focus on getting vaccines out to every country that needs it — not just the wealthy countries.”

“I certainly appreciate the attempt to clarify a very murky topic like misconduct,” said Mario Biagioli, distinguished professor of law and communication at the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of those who has been calling for an overhaul of how misconduct is defined. “But I am also surprised by the way they seem to declare certain practices ‘incorrect’ without really thinking more carefully about what such practices are, and whether they can be actually captured by those definitions.”

But the Supreme Court initially interpreted Section 1983 quite narrowly, and it basically lay dormant for the next 90 years, says Joanna Schwartz, a professor of law University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

A new study [UCLA] Health Sciences and the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese Academy of Sciences explores tai chi and its potential impact on central obesity. … Here are the provocative results after three months: Tai chi offered the same benefits as common exercises to reduce central obesity.

In a recent article in Science, [Achuta] Kadambi, an assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Samueli School of Engineering, describes three ways that racial and gender bias can permeate medical devices and suggests a number of solutions. Fairness, he argues, should be a criterion for evaluating new technology, along with effectiveness.

One such trailblazer is [UCLA’s] Patricia A. Ganz, M.D., FASCO, whose contributions to quality-of-life and quality-of-care issues have expanded the field’s capacity to deliver high-value cancer care. (Ganz was profiled.)

A recent study from UCLA suggests a similar picture exists for informal laborers in a wide range of sectors. The researchers examined the informal labor market in six countries and found a general picture of exploitation due to either weak labor protections or a general lack of enforcement.

“To some extent, the economy and the labor market have been in a deep freeze. And to do a sudden thaw, a big bang reopening of the labor market, means that there’s definitely going to be a lot of friction points. So, look one, two years ahead, and I think all of this would have worked itself out. But, the first few months, there’s definitely going to be issues finding workers,” said UCLA’s Chris Tilly (approx. 3:25 mark).