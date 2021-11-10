UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Caltech renamings honor a diversity of campus figures | Los Angeles Times

Michael Chwe, a Caltech alumnus and UCLA political science professor, said he felt the university has not fully acknowledged its ties to the eugenics foundation and was slow to discuss the complex legacies of people like Millikan, who were celebrated for their scientific merit, while others like Venerable were not talked about. “If we’re not clear about our own history, then every other person who we aren’t clear to gets implicated,” Chwe said. “[The renaming is] a great step, but one small step in making Caltech a welcoming place for everyone.”

Facing racism depletes young adults’ mental health | NBC News

The study from researchers at UCLA found that young adults who endure frequent interpersonal discrimination based on race, sex or physical appearance are at greater risk of mental health issues than those who don’t … “It paints a striking picture of how discrimination is very strongly related to mental and behavioral health in young adults. It’s harder to be a young person today than it has been in a long time,” said the study’s senior author, Dr. Adam Schickedanz, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

How to exercise with chronic pain | New York Times

The same dynamic plays out in other studies of exercise therapy for chronic pain. “Some people respond well” to yoga or tai chi or swimming or strength training or walking, and others do not, said Dr. Melissa Phuphanich, a resident in physical medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was an author of the 2020 analysis.

If it’s not critical race theory, it’s critical race theory-lite | New York Times

The problem lies in the name “critical race theory.” It’s a no-brainer that the legal doctrine developed decades ago by scholars such as the Harvard Law professor Derrick Bell and the Columbia University and U.C.L.A. law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw is not being taught to tots. (Crenshaw is quoted.)

L.A.’s new COVID vaccination protocol | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think it’s a very positive thing. I think it will allow us to get one step closer to normal, to allowing us not to mask indoors, to really just having as normal as a life as we possibly can … I hope that it encourages individuals who haven’t been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated,” said UCLA’s Dr. Tara Vijayan (approx. 1:00 mark).

Redistricting proposals for Washington state | Seattle Times

They issued their proposals after commissioning an analysis by Matt Barreto, a political science professor and faculty co-director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project. His analysis found the initial maps proposed by all four commissioners would violate the federal Voting Rights Act, potentially opening up the state to lawsuits and court intervention.

There may be a ‘best bedtime’ for your heart | HealthDay News

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson–UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center in Los Angeles, said, “These findings provide potential insights into how the timing of sleep onset relative to circadian rhythms may influence cardiovascular health. However, further studies are needed, and it remains to be demonstrated whether one changing the time of day they go to sleep would increase or decrease cardiovascular event risk.”

How to increase workplace promotions for women | Globe and Mail

Dr. [Joyce] He, a recent doctoral graduate of the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and current professor of management and organizations at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, notes that a lot of promotions require people to actively apply to be considered for a role. “If most promotions require people to self-nominate, and we’re fighting this gender gap, what if we redesign it [so that] everyone is automatically considered for a promotion if they pass some kind of qualification threshold, unless they actively opt out?” says Dr. He.

‘Fire weather’ days are on the rise in northern California | Guardian

“Everything is so dry that as soon as you blow one of those embers out of the existing fire perimeter, things just catch like that,” said Karen McKinnon, a scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies climate breakdown and destructive weather. McKinnon’s research has examined the role of climate change in driving dryer conditions that are leading to the increase in the recent fire weather, but she pointed out that “it’s not just related to climate.”

Is butternut squash good for you? | Consumer Reports

“The orange flesh inside the squash is a dead giveaway that it is packed with beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A,” says Dana Hunnes, PhD, RD, senior clinical dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. You get 127 percent of the daily value for vitamin A in a 1-cup serving of butternut squash.

How TV peddles the American Dream | Scienmag

The American Dream may have faded, but it is unrealistically — and perhaps detrimentally — alive and well on teenagers’ favorite TV programs, according to a report published today by UCLA’s Center for Scholars and Storytellers … “TV portrays people of color achieving the American Dream nearly twice as often as their white counterparts — this inaccurate depiction is a reverse of racial realities,” said the report’s senior author, Yalda Uhls, founder and executive director of the center and a UCLA adjunct assistant professor of psychology.

What to do when a loved one has trouble getting around | AARP

Once you’ve started the conversation, making a medical appointment is the next crucial step, says David Reuben, chief of the Division of Geriatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Get an evaluation,” he says. “See where you’re starting from.”

Sustainability investing may have a blind spot | The Conversation

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) However, investors’ trust in ESG funds may be misplaced. As scholars in the field of supply chain management and sustainable operations, we see a major flaw in how rating agencies, such as Bloomberg, MSCI and Sustainalytics, are measuring companies’ ESG risk: the performance of their supply chains.