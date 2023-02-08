UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Asians in California fear gun violence more than most | San Francisco Chronicle

Even before last month’s mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay — where most of the people shot were Asian or Asian American — Asian residents in California were much more worried about becoming victims of gun violence compared to other racial and ethnic groups, according to a report released Tuesday by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and AAPI Data, a research organization focused on Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

California Mortgage Relief Program expands eligibility | Los Angeles Times

The state will continue to offer help to homeowners who became delinquent because of COVID-related issues until it has spent all $1 billion from the federal government. … The money will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with one important exception: 40% of the aid must go to “socially disadvantaged homeowners.” Those are residents of the neighborhoods most at risk of foreclosure, based on the Owner Vulnerability Index developed by UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

Learning math is good, and more math is even better. That’s according to a study by UCLA’s Los Angeles Education Research Institute. It confirms the benefits of a fourth year of math in high school. The study that tracked seniors in Los Angeles Unified found students who took math as seniors were more likely in a better position to enroll in a four-year college and stay in college for a second year. (Also: KPCC-FM and EdSource.)

“I thought his speech was aimed at kitchen table issues. If you’re looking at this through the lens of the 2024 president election, Biden spoke to his base and to the suburban vote, and to the base that he needs to get reelected,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky. (Yaroslavsky was interviewed.)

You might soon have to pay even more to watch a movie at an AMC Theatre. The company announced a change this week to its ticket prices. They want to charge based on where you sit. … “My initial impression was that this is a horrible idea by AMC, and they’ll probably live to regret it,” said UCLA’s Tom Nunan.

Civil engineer on recent quake’s infostructure damage | The Weather Channel

“This is the sort of earthquake that we worry about happening on the San Andreas Fault here in California, a 7.8,” UCLA professor Jonathan Stewart says. He explains why so many buildings collapsed in Turkey and Syria on Monday. (Stewart was interviewed.)

Caroline Beghein, an associate professor at the UCLA Department of Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences, told Newsweek: “While scientists cannot predict exactly where and when a quake will happen, or how large it will be, we knew the East Anatolian Fault (EAF) was an active fault because it ruptured previous times in the 19th century and more recently with a magnitude 6.7 in 2020.”

Mohammed Mido is now studying pre-med and international development at UCLA. But today, his heart and his mind are with the people of Aleppo, Syria, his hometown, following the devastating earthquakes there. (Mido was interviewed.)

Testing is a bigger challenge in the DRC right now than access to vaccines, said Anne Rimoin, a UCLA epidemiologist who studies mpox. The outbreak in African countries has been different in terms of people affected and needs compared to the rest of the world, she said. There, the virus mostly infects heterosexual people, usually in remote areas. But countries like the DRC don’t have the capacity or equipment to test people and keep a close eye on the real number of cases.

As psychologist Jenny Taitz, PsyD, ABPP says: “You can eat a little with a lot of attention, or a lot with a little attention.” Taitz, who’s a clinical psychologist and assistant clinical professor in psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the author of several books including “End Emotional Eating,” adds: “We can truly savor foods by slowing down and not multitasking when eating, or already thinking when food is in our mouths: I need more.”

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on the brink of homelessness. … In an effort to save this subspecies, researchers at UCLA have sequenced its genome and identified distinct populations in Southern California that may be able to help guide interventions. Published in Molecular Ecology, the study was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Geological Survey. (UCLA’s David Jacobs was quoted.)