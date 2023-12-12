UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

When the fall term began at UCLA, there was a new major on campus: Disability Studies. It was the first time a California college made it a full-fledged major. Victoria Marks, a professor of choreography at the school, is the head of the multidisciplinary program. (Marks was interviewed.)

“I think it’s connected to the much larger issue, which is, as we’ve seen over recent years, there are waves after waves of examples by which Americans’ personal data in various capacities have been hacked and compromised,” said UCLA’s Ramesh Srinivasan (approx. 5:25 mark).

The increasing extremes aren’t just setting records, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles. “They’re shattering records.” The broken records and abrupt shifts in extremes this year are “signatures of warming” that have “hugely consequential” impacts, he said. “It’s something that I think we’re now starting to see in everything that’s unfolding all around us.”

“The story over the last decade has been that China simply needed a lot of energy, so even as they do record-breaking clean energy deployment, the growth in energy demand was faster still,” said Alex Wang, an expert on Chinese climate policy at the University of California at Los Angeles. The way to truly move away from coal, he added, is for “renewables to become so powerful that they start to take over.” (Wang was also quoted by Grist.)

“If the antibiotic no longer works, the illness will stretch out longer,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, chair of epidemiology at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles. That increases the risk of spread and the outsized outbreaks that are occurring, he said.

The word inyeon first appeared in 1281 in Samguk yusa, a collection of legends, folktales and historical accounts relating to the ancient Three Kingdoms of Korea (Goguryeo, Baekje and Silla), according to Jennifer Jung-Kim, a lecturer at UCLA in Korean and East Asian studies with a PhD in Korean history. “It is a Buddhist term, so it likely was used even for centuries before then,” she told Newsweek.

Having seen the idea of an LMT float around the astronomical community for years, “it is wonderful to see the method fully implemented and producing good science,” comments Ian McLean, an astronomer and experienced instrument builder at University of California, Los Angeles. “However,” he adds, “I would be very surprised if this technology took off and became common in the future unless the demand for zenith pointing telescopes suddenly became essential.”

Appropriate use of social media is something Dr. Mark Morocco warns his students about at the University of California in Los Angeles. Morocco, a professor of emergency medicine, has consulted on reality TV shows and hit dramas such as “ER.” He also studies the intersection of medicine and popular culture, he said.

“There are reports of caffeine toxicity from abusing energy drinks, especially in the male adolescent population, and this increased between 2004 and 2010,” Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan-UCLA Medical Center, said.