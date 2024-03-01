UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

On Tuesday, Singapore’s national water agency PUB announced that it was furthering its collaboration with the University of California in Los Angeles and Equatic, a Los Angeles-based startup founded by UCLA scientists. Together, they plan to build a $20 million plant that removes 3,650 metric tons (4,000 tons) of carbon dioxide from the ocean every year through the Equatic Process, which uses electrolysis to convert carbon dioxide in seawater into stable solids.

Crucially, the problem of plastic recycling is not new. “We’re just still having a reckoning,” Dan Coffee, an environmental policy researcher at UCLA who was not involved in the Center for Climate Integrity’s report, told [Popular Science]. While recent studies and China’s 2017 decision to limit plastic waste imports have “unmasked” problems, plastic recycling was “always viewed as a public relations strategy by the industries that are responsible for the greatest amount of plastic production and plastic waste,” Coffee said.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Efrén Pérez) As our country gears up for another racially fraught presidential election, many political observers are wondering whether the roughly 30 percent of Latinos who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 will once again support a Republican candidate who is openly xenophobic and anti-Latino. The answer is very likely “yes” because many of these Latinos want to be white — but not in the way that you’re thinking.

Latinas are earning bachelor’s and graduate degrees at higher rates than in the past, but they earn lower wages than their college-educated Latino and white peers, according to a new brief by the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles … The brief also revealed “wide disparities within the Latina community by age, Latino descent group, citizenship status, veteran status, and English proficiency,” Citlali Tejeda, co-author of the brief and a fellow at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, said in a press release.

“I came up with three guesses. One is: there was some bargaining going on behind the scenes. Remember, there was a disqualification cases out of Colorado, where Trump’s trying to be kicked off the ballot. Maybe there was going to be some horse trading there, and it didn’t work out,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen.

The role a president and their policies play in the health of the economy are often overstated, Chris Tilly, economist and professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, told [United Press International] … “We tend to give presidents too much credit or blame,” Tilly said. “Most of what is going on in the economy is not something the president can control. Even in terms of political actors in the U.S., the Federal Reserve tends to have much more control over what’s happening than the president does.”

“The 2nd Amendment protects a right to bear arms,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor focused on 2nd Amendment law, “and the Supreme Court has made it clear that that is not limited to firearms.”

“I think partly for substance and partly for style. [George Gascon] came in, as you said, with a program of reform and changing practices at the D.A.’s office. That undoubtedly set him at odds with some of the folks who worked there. And then he implemented a lot of that by edict and decree right out of the box. And that, I think, alienated many other people in the office who felt he hadn’t consulted them or heard their points of view on it,” said UCLA’s Jim Newton.

With its past investment in a campaign for Al-Alim, United Teachers Los Angeles “finds itself in a really tough position,” said UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard, who commented before the Tuesday night remarks by Al-Alim and who has endorsed a different candidate. “Now they have rebuked him — so the opening is there for other candidates to make the runoff.”

American cities should take heed of London’s experience, suggests Michael Manville, a professor who chairs the urban planning department at UCLA. While use of private cars there plummeted in the early years, traffic has essentially returned to pre-fee levels more than two decades on, he says.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said he strongly encouraged people not to head up to the mountains for a powder weekend, given road travel will be dangerous. The California Highway Patrol office in Truckee has already warned about expected long delays and road closures. Additionally, Swain wrote in a blog post, ski resorts will likely need to halt chairlifts during strong winds.

“These foods may be more likely to be contaminated because if it starts on a dairy farm — where hundreds of cows may be milked on the same machines, and then their milk is mixed together — that may lead to contamination,” said Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., MPH, RD, a senior clinical dietitian at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (UCLA’s Zhaoping Li was also quoted.)

“It has been difficult to study older adults. It’s a relatively new field — of geriatrics, older adults and clinical medicine. So we don’t know all the answers that we’d like to know. We have identified pretty clearly that negative attitudes about older adults are usually the obstacle to finding out more information, and for older adults to have opportunities to change and grow,” said UCLA’s Daniel Plotkin.

“Mutations like this have often been thought to be of limited consequence in evolution. Here the authors show that such a mutation has had a profound impact on our species,” said Kirk Lohmueller, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and of human genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the study.