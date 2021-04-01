UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

For thousands of years, people around the world have relied on medicinal folklore, herbal treatments and rituals to heal an array of ailments. Now, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created an online platform featuring hundreds of thousands of these traditional therapies. Spanning seven continents and 200 years, the Archive of Healing draws on such sources as anthropologists’ field notes, scholarly journals, oral histories and folktales. (UCLA’s David Shorter was quoted.)

“We’re now in a phase where the nation has an appetite for sports betting,” said Dr. Timothy Fong, a professor of psychiatry with specialty in addiction at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s created this new form of entertainment that society has approved, but that form of entertainment does have a potential for addiction.”

But when it comes to happiness, these technologies are not a good substitute for in-person interaction. In the first study to examine the effects of Zoom since the pandemic’s onset, psychologists at the University of California at Los Angeles and the University of Cambridge surveyed 119 young adults on their mental health and found that “there was no association between the frequency of virtual social interactions and well-being.”

The sizable Asian diaspora took note of the rapid mobilization in the U.S., enabling the movement to expand globally given how interconnected everything is online, said Jerry Kang, who founded the office of equity, diversity and inclusion at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The mesh layers of networks we’ve created through social media makes it more likely that these movements will feel global,” said Mr. Kang, a law professor who also consults multinational companies on implicit bias.

With less snow and temperatures warming due to climate change, another bad fire season is likely on the way, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

What’s more, LGBTQ people of color were twice as likely as white non-LGBTQ people to get COVID-19 during the fall, according to UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, and somewhat more likely than non-LGBTQ people of color.

“It’s very exciting to see all the progress that we’ve made here in Los Angeles, and how far we’ve come from December and January, when things were just looking so grim with our coronavirus cases. It’s fantastic to see those numbers coming down and to get to a place where we can reopen,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 1:30 mark).

Furthermore, many generations living in one household can create a brutal calculus, even if the learning conditions at home are less than ideal. “So you can say it’s a very low risk event. But if it does happen, it’ll be catastrophic. So that’s a low risk you might not want to take,” says Steven Wallace, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health.

“Latinos are more affected by the distance from our loved ones because we have a greater tendency than Anglos to be social, and when those ties are broken it is more difficult for us to overcome it,” said Dr. David Hayes Bautista, Professor of Medicine and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture (CESLAC) at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Translated from Spanish.)

“This was a facility with a long history of violations,” said Sean Hecht, co-executive director of the UCLA School of Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “But the regulatory system sees these facilities as serving an important purpose” — about 11m used lead batteries were processed by the smelting plant on an annual basis — “and this gives these companies leverage, even when they’re violating the law.”

While Tuesday’s complaint points to the numerous times Trump used falsehoods to rally his base, traditionally such speech is considered among the most protected in American law. ”We don’t trust the government to determine whether those statements are correct or not in a way that would allow the suppression of speech,” Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA who often advocates a purist view of freedom of speech, said in the February interview.

Eric Sussman, an adjunct professor of accounting and real estate at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, said the region is far from alone. “It’s not just Southern California,” he said. “It’s a global phenomenon that housing prices are higher, literally and figuratively, around the world. And so what you’re seeing in Pasadena and what we’re seeing in Southern California is hardly unique. It’s its own sort of virus that spreads everywhere, but it’s really like anything else. It always comes down to those magical things in economics: Demand and supply.

“Our study showed that in midlife, women’s usual, self-selected exercise activity was not sufficient to slow cognitive aging,” said Gail Greendale, corresponding author of the study and professor of medicine and obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and research director of the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women’s Center.

A team of University of California scientists are launching a first-ever human study of a powerful new gene-editing technique to fix the bad gene that causes sickle cell disease, offering the promise of a cure for the devastating blood illness. On Tuesday, researchers announced that they have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to test the approach, using a technique called CRISPR-Cas9, at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and UCLA’s Broad Stem Cell Research Center. (UCLA’s Dr. Donald Kohn was cited.)