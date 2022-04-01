UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Push to remove homeless from L.A. Metro stations, trains | Los Angeles Times

Metro is not alone among the nation’s transportation agencies to have seen the number of homeless people on their system rise during the pandemic as shelters closed and commuters stayed home, according to a study released by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies. “It’s a big dilemma,” said Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, the lead author and professor of urban planning at UCLA. “The agencies to a certain extent, and rightly so, feel that they are in a transportation business and they have to deal with a challenge that is not of their own making.”

How did aphasia affect Bruce Willis’ career? | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Keith Vossel) The image of Bruce Willis, an athletic and wise-cracking movie star, struggling to remember his lines is a tough one. Progressive aphasia is frightening for anyone, but when it afflicts an actor who long displayed a quick wit and physical agility, it hits home in a visceral way.

Bruce Willis’ aphasia battle | Los Angeles Times

Language is “one of the things that make humans really human,” said Dr. Mario F. Mendez, a behavioral neurologist at UCLA. Because aphasia affects a person’s ability to use symbols — whether words, sign language, musical notations, even Morse code — the condition can be difficult to work around. (Mendez was also interviewed by Reuters.)

COVID threatens economic gains made by people of color | USA Today

“I think overall the economy became much more unequal in terms of, after you account for the business cycle, the distribution of earnings,” said Paul Ong, a University of California, Los Angeles research professor and economist. “So, you have that counterforce working and quite often that increase in inequality takes on a racial dimension.”

L.A. County: Now is time to get second booster | Los Angeles Times

The data show a 78% reduction in mortality rates among those who got the second booster shot compared with those who got one booster … Raising antibody levels following the second booster dose “would imply additional protection,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert.

‘Tsunami of evictions’ may be on the way | KCBS-TV

UCLA’s Institute on Inequality and Democracy estimates that half a million residents, in L.A. County alone, are behind on their March rent. However, the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles said that landlords are struggling too, with 80% of the state’s landlords being small mom-and-pop organizations.

Black students, racism and mental health resources | California Healthline

A UCLA study published in the journal Pediatrics in 2021 shows that the problems aren’t necessarily transitory. Young adults who experience discrimination are at higher risk for both short- and long-term behavioral and mental health problems that are exacerbated with each new incident.

Mercury: The smallest and closest planet to the sun | Space.com

A completely unexpected discovery made by Mariner 10 was that Mercury possessed a magnetic field. Planets theoretically generate magnetic fields only if they spin quickly and possess a molten core. But Mercury takes 59 days to rotate and is so small — just roughly one-third Earth’s size — that its core should have cooled off long ago. “We had figured out how the Earth works, and Mercury is another terrestrial, rocky planet with an iron core, so we thought it would work the same way,” Christopher Russell, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a University of California, Los Angeles statement.

Garcetti’s ambassadorship hearing hits a snag | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

But if what he says is true, Garcetti really has nothing to worry about, says Jim Newton, UCLA professor of public policy and communications and editor of the school’s magazine “Blueprint.” He believes there won’t be much blowback to Garcetti’s confirmation hearing or his future endeavors if that’s the case. “It all hinges on whether Garcetti’s telling the truth,” Newton says. “If he is in fact telling the truth, then I think this is a small moment in [his] career. But if he has perjured himself, certainly it’s of a different order of magnitude.”

Shanghai locks down in new COVID battle | National Public Radio

In an essay widely-circulated in China, Zuo-Feng Zhang, a professor of epidemiology of University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), suggested China put mild COVID cases into home isolation rather than centralized quarantine at a government facility that sends people to stay in, for example, storage containers or stadiums. and to import foreign-made COVID vaccines and treatments.

Former pop star finds new career as language instructor | End Times Times

