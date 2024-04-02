UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

To alleviate stresses on student commuters who — unlike campus resident students — have no place to settle down and can feel isolated, UCLA is creating “BruinHubs” where they can rest and study before and after class. The hubs are complete with napping pods, study tables, charging stations, snacks, a microwave and a refrigerator to store meals for their long day on campus. (UCLA’s Dana Cuff, Monroe Gorden and Dominique Peñate were quoted.)

“We’ve got a year, a second year in fact, when most of California was much wetter than average,” the UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a recent online briefing. He said the current snowpack levels, while hovering around average, were remarkable, given that we’re “in an era where ‘average’ is not too accurate a descriptor of what happens most of the time.”

“The paper continues to build this picture of the extent and pervasiveness of an inability of birds to track the changing seasons caused by climate change,” says Morgan Tingley, an ornithologist and associate professor at UCLA.

“It’s really bizarre. I cannot think of another instance like this,” said Rick Hasen, an expert on election law at UCLA School of Law. “It’s just inexcusable for the court to say nothing,” he added. (Hasen was also quoted by the Washington Post.)

Latino immigrants — who are more than twice as likely to start a business compared with the U.S.-born population, according to recent research by Robert Fairlie, professor of public policy and economics at the University of California, Los Angeles — also encounter significant challenges.

This view is shared to some extent by the U.S. economist Kimberly Clausing, professor at UCLA and member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics: “I think it is a good starting point to have this conversation and understand why it is desirable to tax those at the top, at least minimally. And another starting point might be Europe …”

“People paying for the increase there are at best in the same socioeconomic class as the people getting the pay increase,” said Brian Wheaton, an economist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. “It’s less likely in South L.A. that the [increased] minimum wage is producing the redistributive benefits that advocates want to see.”

The Supreme Court described the organization as an instrument of the state in its ruling last summer overturning Biden’s debt relief. That designation means MOHELA cannot sue for libel, according to Eugene Volokh, a professor at UCLA School of Law. “It’s pretty hard for MOHELA to say ‘Well, notwithstanding the Supreme Court’s position, we’re actually not an instrumentality of Missouri, even though the governor appoints some of our board and we can be dissolved by the state,’” Volokh said.

The amendment, which dates to the end of the Civil War, was designed to prohibit people who had previously served in government, but rebelled against it, from holding office again, explained University of California, Los Angeles, Law Professor Rick Hasen. Since Aguilar does not appear to have previously served in office, or taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, she couldn’t be removed from the ballot under the 14th Amendment, Hasen said.

If making AI chatbots and things that resemble them leads to too many lawsuits, the companies developing the underlying AI technology may simply cut off access to it, says Michael Karanicolas, executive director of the Institute for Technology, Law & Policy at UCLA.

In California, sports betting has remained illegal despite the “tremendous amount of advertising that makes it seem that all sports betting is legal,” said Timothy Fong, professor of psychiatry at UCLA and co-director of the school’s Gambling Studies Program.

Astronomer Emily Whittaker at the University of California, Los Angeles, notes that the paper assumes LHS 3844b has no atmosphere, but that a 2022 study which they co-authored left room for a thin, Earth-like atmosphere3. They say this could complicate the new paper’s argument, but agree that the evidence the team has laid out does point to tidal synchronization.

But there’s a risk of heartbreak for eclipse aficionados if clouds roll in. Overcast skies will still darken in the path of totality, but “it’s obviously not as much fun as observing a solar eclipse in a cloud-free sky,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a UCLA professor of planetary astronomy.

In 2020, the astrophysicist Andrea Ghez, of the University of California, Los Angeles, and a colleague received a Nobel for having tracked the path of objects near the center of our galaxy in sufficient detail to indicate that there must be a supermassive black hole there.

“We sometimes lack the ability to empathize with, or connect on an emotional level to, these people that we will one day become,” said Hal Hershfield, a professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at the University of California, Los Angeles.

If a wall of the heart is torn by a device, “it’s a surgical emergency that very rarely people survive from,” said Dr. Boback Ziaeian, a cardiologist and an assistant professor of medicine at University of California, Los Angeles.