But since Trump’s case is extremely well known, a gag order designed to ensure an impartial jury isn’t tainted by news coverage would more or less be useless, UCLA First Amendment Law Professor Eugene Volokh told NPR. “This is not a case that could be kept quiet from the jury,” Volokh said. Instead, he explained, a gag order from Merchan would perhaps be aimed at keeping the peace among protesters outside the courts.

What once was the case among elected officials remains the norm among the public at large, notes UCLA political scientist Chris Tausanovitch. “In the world of elected officials, there’s a break” — an empty spot separating left from right, Tausanovitch said. “In the public, there’s no break. Instead, the most common place to be is in the middle.” Tausanovitch is among a group of political scientists who recently published a study that makes clear how important moderates are in American politics.

“I think we just are getting more aware that autism can occur in girls and more aware of the differences,” said Catherine Lord, a psychologist and autism researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A new study by UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs analyzed 18 years of data from the California Healthy Kids Survey to find massive drops in violence and weapons incidents throughout California. … The study’s findings challenge the perception that California schools are less safe now than they ever were, sparked by outbursts of mass shootings throughout the country, UCLA scholar Ron Avi-Astor, who co-authored the study, said in a news release. Astor suggests that “eruptions of gun violence should be treated as a separate social and psychological phenomenon.”

“For the general public, there is this narrative that could formulate” around the national overcount of Asian Americans, [UCLA’s Paul] Ong adds. “It goes along probably with the ‘model minority’ narrative that somehow there is some statistical result that says that there are no problems among Asian Americans and therefore we don’t need to pay attention to them.”

UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard commended LAUSD for taking the steps toward creating the program and said it was still too early to truly evaluate its effectiveness. He said that it was important that critics give it time just as they would any other program or new initiative. Still, he said, that didn’t mean that the achievement plan shouldn’t be held accountable as it develops.

The last day of March marked the end of Los Angeles County’s pandemic-era eviction protections. Even before then, evictions had been on the rise. In the last year, eviction filings across the county have returned to pre-pandemic levels of more than 3,000 per month, according to Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA.