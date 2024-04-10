UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How tenant unions combat L.A.’s housing crisis | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA students Annie Powers and Leonardo Vilchis-Zarate) Many Los Angeles residents struggle to stay in their homes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city instituted a moratorium on evictions. Since those restrictions ended in April 2023, evictions have skyrocketed well past pre-pandemic levels. According to the L.A. city controller’s data, landlords filed 5,652 evictions in December alone.

State failed to properly track homelessness spending, audit finds | KNX-FM

“We don't have very good numbers on how many people were able to stay in that housing,” [UCLA law professor Gary] Blasi said. “If they don’t stay in that housing and they go back to the street, you haven’t really reduced the number of homeless people on the street at all. And in the meantime, you spent a lot of money.”

Court upholds California’s auto emissions authority | Associated Press

Challenges to California’s authority to set vehicle emissions standards date back to when George W. Bush was president in the 2000s, said Ann Carlson, an environmental law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Social isolation tied to altered brain reaction to food cues | HealthDay News

Social isolation is associated with altered brain processing of food cues in premenopausal women, according to a study published online April 4 in JAMA Network Open. Xiaobei Zhang, Ph.D., from the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the association between perceived social isolation and brain reactivity to food cues, altered eating behaviors, obesity and mental health symptoms.

Deportation fear might scare thousands away from Medi-Cal | Capital & Main

Yet undocumented immigrants are reluctant to seek public health care for fear of jeopardizing residency and citizenship and even risking deportation, according to the University of California, Los Angeles, Latino Policy & Politics Institute. The same study recommended that the 2024 Medi-Cal expansion “should include more persuasive ways of assuring potential enrollees” that their personal data would be confidential, and that the benefits of Medi-Cal coverage outweighed the health risks of being uninsured.