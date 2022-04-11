UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Latinos are going to be late deciders,” said Sonja Diaz, the founding director of UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. “The fact that they’re undecided, in order to change that, there’s really going to have to be money and tailored messaging.”

“We know that Putin is determined to have a victory that he can point to at the celebration of World War II on May 9. So they’re going to put maximum force into this offensive. … Whether that will work is another question,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Bryonn Bain) The pandemic has accelerated the world’s digital transformation, forcing more daily life to happen online. For those of us working to dismantle the prison industrial complex, it laid bare the urgent need to make technology more accessible to those behind bars.

(Commentary UCLA’s Suk-Young Kim) When I saw a selection of Barbie-size BTS dolls prominently displayed recently on the shelves of my neighborhood bookstore, I knew that K-pop had truly made it into the mainstream. As my daughter reached out to grab the Jimin doll, clad in a colorful stage costume, it was clear Korean pop culture had become something much bigger than a passing fascination.

Fixing climate change is no longer a technological or scientific problem, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles — it’s a political one. “We can solve this problem, we’re just choosing not to,” he said, comparing the situation to a train speeding down a hill with dangerous curves ahead. “The engineer has perfectly functional brakes that work fine – he’s just not choosing to apply them.”

“There is still a lot of pent-up demand and momentum in the economy,” said Leo Feler, a senior economist at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Higher interest rates may cut growth from about 4-5% to about 2-3% this year, so we’ll see a significant slowdown in growth, but a recession seems unlikely at this time.”

But employing new technology to capture survivors’ stories is nothing new, says UCLA professor Todd Presner, who studies the Holocaust and digital culture. He describes the work of David Boder, an American psychology professor who used then-cutting edge technology to record testimonies starting in 1946. “He brought this wire recorder to displaced persons camps throughout Europe, interviewing survivors in multiple languages and really, the first one to record their voices,” he says.

Deepak Rajagopal, an associate professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, also told ABC News that Washington state’s 2030 goal and the similar proposals are bold but they come with a huge risk. Rajagopal noted that the country’s EV charging infrastructure is still way behind where it should be to accommodate the needs of current EV engines and motorists’ demands.

Some of the growth by Asians in the 2020 census may be rooted in the fluidity of how some people, particularly those who are biracial or multiracial, report their identity on the census form, said Paul Ong, a professor emeritus of urban planning and Asian American Studies at UCLA. “People change their identity from one survey to another, and this is much more prevalent among those who are multiracial or biracial,” Ong said.

In another recent report by the University of California, Los Angeles, researchers found that low-income Latinos and Asian households were among the lowest demographic groups to apply for rental relief assistance. Latinos ranked the second-lowest in both applications for rent relief and aid received.

And when compared with white Californians, more than twice as many Black, Latino and Asian American renters had difficulty paying their rent, according to a report released this month by the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

Dr. Jeffrey Saver, a stroke neurologist at UCLA, called the proposed change in nomenclature “an intriguing, radical and potentially good idea.” The transient ischemic attack name dates to a 1975 report from the National Institutes of Health. So, he said, “this upends 50 years of classifying low-blood-flow events in the brain.”

The flooding led to the emergency release of 17 million gallons of raw sewage directly into the ocean to avoid the complete failure of the plant. … “It should have never happened,” said Michael Stenstrom, a UCLA civil and environmental engineering professor who co-authored the report. “In a better managed facility, it probably wouldn’t have happened.”

“I do think that we’re at a kind of interesting inflection point right now, I think for a lot of the reasons you just mentioned. A number of experts have expected that we might see a wave or uptick happening this summer. But there’s also a lot of mitigating factors in place that perhaps make it seem like that wave won’t be as severe as what we’ve seen in the past,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 1:10 mark).

“People are letting down their guard in terms of distancing, masking and attending crowded events,” Dr. Otto Yang, associate chief of infectious diseases and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, told ABC News. “It’s not rocket science. We know how the virus spreads. We know if we relax the measures, it will spread more.”

“The pandemic created an environment of uncertainty, isolation and less access to supportive resources that people depended on for well-being,” says Suzanne Smith, a nurse practitioner at UCLA’s Integrative Digestive Health and Wellness program. The center combines diet and stress management treatment approaches, and Smith helps patients understand the brain-gut connection in IBS.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Claire Panosian Dunavan) As a tropical medicine specialist, I first encountered angiostrongyliasis, or rat lungworm, in Taiwan in the mid-1980s. Nonetheless, when I want serious intel on Angiostrongylus cantonensis (the parasite’s formal name), I turn to Lawrence Ash, a fellow University of California, Los Angeles, professor. Although most renowned for his book Atlas of Parasitology, in the early years of his career, Ash studied rat lungworm.

“I think the writing is on the wall, and people are disillusioned and disaffected. And that is reflected in these abstention rates that are especially high, reflecting levels of disaffection in a system that is changing all the time,” said UCLA’s Dominic Thomas (approx. 1:25 mark).

This comes as a UCLA study said the injury rate for some riders of e-scooters is higher than that of motorcycles. The study looked at people who were treated at UCLA emergency departments and outpatients clinics.

The higher rates for Blacks are largely driven by the transition from heroin to fentanyl in the street drug supply, says UCLA addiction researcher Joseph Friedman, co-author of a study of increases in drug mortality rates by race and ethnicity in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

“If we were to try to distill out one main goal of critical race theory, it is to make apparent the ways that racism is operating in our current span of time, because so much of the way that it operates now is difficult to perceive,” says Dr. Chandra Ford, a professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences and founding director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“If someone’s in a position where their heart’s not beating, regardless of the reason their heart’s not beating, you have to do CPR. They don’t have a pulse at that point in time, so they’re dead if you don’t do it,” said UCLA’s David Filipp.

UC Berkeley’s Rachel Morello-Frosch and UCLA’s Lara Cushing are the scientists behind the Toxic Tides interactive tool. Last November, they released a stunning finding: About 400 sites — power plants, sewage treatment plants, refineries, cleanup sites and others — across the state are at risk of inundation, based on various sea-level-rise scenarios… “Communities of color are much more likely to live near one of these risk sites, as are lower-income communities or communities where English is not the primary language that’s spoken,” said Cushing.

The analysis concluded that fiber intake correlated significantly with reduced CVD risk and reduced risk of metabolic conditions and cancer. This is great news, but if you’re curious, Gaby Vaca-Flores, RD, registered dietitian; and Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and author with Cambridge University Press of the new book, “Recipe for Survival” (2022), broke down what exactly a diet high in fiber can do for you.