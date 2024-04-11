UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The Scholars Program is run by UCLA’s Center for Community College Partnerships. It aims to disrupt bleak transfer rates by providing targeted support for students who’ve been historically underserved in higher education. This includes — but isn’t limited to — students who are the first in their family to go to college; students from low-income backgrounds; formerly incarcerated students; parenting students; undocumented students; former foster youth; and men of color. (UCLA’s Marilyn Martinez and Aaron Tann were quoted.)

In the 2020 election, “there was definitely a sense among the Republican Party officials that the RNC got out-lawyered,” Rick Hasen, an election expert at UCLA’s law school, said. This time around, he added, “They are being fairly aggressive and proactive.”

[UCLA’s Richard] Hasen said the 14th Amendment, passed by Congress after the Civil War, bars anyone who participated in an insurrection from running for the presidency. But “that’s not what Trump is on trial for in New York, and so there are no other restrictions,” he said, referring to the former president’s first criminal case, scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday.

Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare at UCLA who studies school shootings, said the Richneck prosecution might represent a sea change, spurred by the relentless pace of gun violence on campuses in recent years.

Mortality rates of middle-aged Blacks caused by so-called “deaths of despair” — suicide, drug overdose and alcoholic liver disease — surpassed the rate of whites in 2022, but Native Americans had more than double the rate of both Black and white deaths from the same causes, according to a UCLA Health survey released Wednesday. (UCLA’s Dr. Joseph Friedman was quoted. Also: HealthDay News, Medical Xpress and KABC-TV.)

There are a lot of ways stress can wreak havoc on your physical health, and while it hits the ol’ GI system particularly hard, the resulting symptoms are different for everyone. And that’s certainly true when it comes to hunger: “The impact of stress on appetite is very complex and varies by individual,” Christina Gentile … a board-certified clinical health psychologist specializing in digestive diseases at UCLA Health, tells Self.

But after a year when fans shelled out “insane amounts of money” for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s concerts, Stig Edgren, a live event producer and lecturer in music industry at UCLA, said the lineup is more likely to blame for this year’s slump.

In one recent study, scientists at the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project and UCLA used a model to estimate how reductions in nitrogen from wastewater treatment facilities would affect the changes in seawater and habitats, and found that algae formation, acidification and oxygen loss would decline progressively with reductions in nitrogen, while habitats would improve.