UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

[UCLA] led the pack with eight winners this year, in fields ranging from anthropology, linguistics and fine arts to engineering, photography and biology.

New research out of UCLA finds that younger adults in the LGBTQ community face greater psychological stress and suicidal behavior than older generations. In fact, 30% of respondents in the 18-to-25 age group say they’ve tried to kill themselves. (UCLA’s Ilan Meyer was interviewed.)

As they progressed, polling found Americans becoming more contemplative about race; a Democracy Fund/UCLA Nationscape poll taken the week after Floyd’s death found that 96 percent of Americans believed Black Americans face racial discrimination.

Some gun-control experts, however, found little fault with Biden’s phrasing. “You are absolutely right that you can’t buy any gun from any seller at a gun show — as you note, gun dealers still have to do a background check,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and author of “Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America.” But he said it was parsing Biden’s statement too closely to say he was wrong.

“It’s a devastating disease for these patients and their families,” and the early results suggest the virus treatment is helping, but they need to be verified in a larger study, which doctors are planning, said Dr. Antoni Ribas, a cancer specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and president of the group holding the conference.

UCLA, the nation’s most popular university, drew a record 140,000 freshmen applicants for fall 2021 and remained a tough target to reach. Last year, the campus admitted just 14% of first-year applicants and expected the rate to drop this year. But Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost of enrollment management, said students who aspired to become Bruins had other pathways: They can apply a year or two down the road as a transfer student, a route with a higher admission rate at 24%, or as a graduate student. “When you have this many applications, you’re going to have more disappointment, but that’s not a reflection on who these students are,” she said. “They’ll have amazing options and we’re rooting for them.”

A UCLA Anderson economic forecast predicts that the state’s economy will recover faster than that of the U.S. as a whole; one factor is the number of California-based companies that produce technology to support how we work and socialize from home.

Jenny Taitz, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at UCLA, says some people feel ashamed of how they spent their year. … “It makes so much sense to feel anxious right now,” says Taitz. “These are very extraordinary circumstances.”

“At the moment, cases are looking pretty good here in L.A. I’m cautiously optimistic that we are going to continue making progress on vaccinations and potentially head off some of the outbreaks that we’re seeing in other states over on the East Coast, like New York and Michigan,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi.

Last fall, L.A. County Fire and the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health surveyed the organization’s 4,900 employees and found that roughly 45% of them didn’t want to get the vaccine. That was similar to nationwide numbers from around that time.

“The mythology is ‘We’re really progressive, we’re crunchy, we’re Democrat, we believe in labor’s dignity,’” said Robin D.G. Kelley, a historian at UCLA. “And yet, it’s one of the worst workplaces in the country, just in terms of physical brutality on the body.”

According to Dr. Robert S. Carroll, a psychiatrist affiliated with the University of California, Los Angeles, Medical Center, poetry can give people a way to talk about subjects that are taboo, like death and dying, and provide healing, growth and transformation.

But what really counts when it’s literally a matter of life and death? I spoke to someone on the front lines who deals with these issues day to day — Jeannie Meyer, a clinical nurse specialist for palliative care at UCLA Health and president of the Los Angeles regional chapter of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses’ Association. … COVID, if anything, has really brought to the forefront the importance of advance care planning, and making sure that not only are your wishes clear but that your loved ones know them as well,” said Meyer.

A March 2020 study from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs found community safety partnership policing improves resident perceptions of safety, builds trust, helps reduce dangerous conditions and allows residents to gather together and enjoy public spaces. The study also found it not only reduces crime and gang violence, but also shows promise in preventing homelessness.

“There’s a tremendous lack of understanding and knowledge about these terms,” says Gary Small, MD, the director of the UCLA Longevity Center. “Those terms are scary. Dementia sounds pejorative. And a term like psychosis or psychotic is scary, too. “What I try to do is explain what those things are, what those phenomena are, and try to help them understand it.”

“Moms who were experiencing heavy stress before they even became pregnant, had shorter gestation, shorter pregnancies,” said Dr. Christine Dunkel Schetter, professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dunkel Schetter and her research team at UCLA surveyed 360 mothers about their general stress or perceived stress levels. They also asked about environmental stressors including money worries, job loss, lack of food, parenting challenges, and interpersonal violence. They found that a woman’s stress — up to four years before conception — impacted the length of her pregnancy.