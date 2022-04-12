UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California’s shrinking public schools | Los Angeles Times

A lot of this is pandemic-related, but even if COVID-19 had never existed, state public schools were expected to lose students, said John Rogers, professor of education and director of the Institute for Democracy, Education and Access at UCLA. “We also face demographic decline in terms of enrollment,” he said. “Between now and 2030, about 10% of enrollment is expected to drop off. It’s a longer-term story as well.”

Deadly ODs have spiked among teens | Los Angeles Times

Deadly drug overdoses among U.S. teenagers have more than doubled in frequency in recent years, even as those in the age group became less likely to use illegal drugs, researchers from UCLA and elsewhere found in a newly published analysis. The findings underscore the fact that teens face serious danger from the kinds of drugs circulating in the United States, including the powerful opioid fentanyl and other synthetic opioids and benzodiazepines, said Joseph Friedman, a UCLA addiction researcher and lead author of the study, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. (Also: CNN.)

Temperature dips dramatically in South Lake Tahoe | SFGate

“California statewide snow water equivalent is now down to an absolutely abysmal 22% of average,” [UCLA’s Daniel] Swain wrote on Twitter. “However, a more favorable weather pattern (colder w/a couple of episodes of mountain snow) will stem loss temporarily & may even add a percentage point or three.”

UCLA assists teachers of Asian American history | LAist

Over at UCLA, scholars are in the midst of a multi-year project to create an “Asian American digital textbook” that is aimed as much at students as educators, said Kelly Fong, a lecturer in the school’s Asian American Studies Department. Fong said the chapters — to be authored with teachers and curriculum developers — will be heavy on multimedia materials to engage students, such as embedded oral history clips, interactive maps and timelines and video.

State’s relief plan must focus on Latino communities | Fresno Bee

(Commentary by UCLA’s Silvia R. González) With gas prices at all-time highs across the nation, policy leaders in California and at the federal level are evaluating options to provide direct relief to Americans. Too many of these options fail to consider that it’s not just at the gas pump where families are being hit hard with the impacts of inflation. Economic relief must be provided to all those who are feeling financial pain right now, rather than just those that can afford to drive or own a car.

High-tech tool to save oceans’ ‘rainforests’ | Bloomberg News

Scientists have created the world’s largest digital map of kelp forests, a potentially powerful tool to track the health of these underwater rainforests that store large amounts of carbon dioxide but are threatened by warming oceans … The project is a collaboration between scientists at the Nature Conservancy, the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of California at Santa Barbara and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. (UCLA’s Kyle Cavanaugh is quoted.)

Biden gas strategy could hurt clean energy transition, climate | LAist

But Peter Kalmus, a climate scientist with UCLA’s Joint Institute for Regional Earth System Science & Engineering, said we should be doubling down on clean energy, not fossil fuels … Kalmus said there are now many more options on energy alternatives than there were the last time an oil crisis and inflation hit so hard at the same time. “The last time this really happened in the 1970s, there wasn’t really another option,” Kalmus said. “And now there is, which is renewable energy.”

California labor law faces test at Supreme Court | CalMatters

Nearly nine out of 10 claims allege wage theft, according to a study conducted by two advocacy groups and the UCLA Labor Center … When employers are required to pay civil penalties in a dispute under the law, 25% of the penalty goes to workers and the rest goes to the state labor agency. In 2019, the penalties brought in $88 million for the labor agency, according to the UCLA report.

UCLA’s Barbara Kruger has exhibition at LACMA | Juxtapoz

The largest retrospective of Kruger’s work in nearly two decades … feels at home at LACMA, down the street from UCLA where Kruger has been an instructor for quite some time. The exhibition features Kruger’s large-scale vinyl room immersions, video work, and audio soundscapes that are placed throughout LACMA, sometimes surprising and sneaking up on you and other times overwhelming you with prophetic declarations.

L.A. mayoral race takes shape | KCBS-TV

“Rick Caruso has had the airwaves entirely to himself. He has spent $9 million, according to the press reports. That’s more money than has ever been spent in a primary by any mayoral candidate,” said UCLA’s Zeb Yaroslavsky (approx. 1:15 mark).

Electric scooter injuries have increased dramatically | KCRW-FM

A new UCLA study has a warning. It says riding an e-scooter may be more dangerous than riding a motorcycle … Before the widespread distribution of e-scooters in Southern California, only about 13 injuries were documented every year. But UCLA researchers say that between 2014 and 2020, the injury rate skyrocketed. More than 1,300 injuries were reported in that six-year period.