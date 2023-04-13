UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A UCLA study found steady and steep decreases in California school violence over 18 years, including fights and reports of guns and other weapons on campus, results that indicate students generally felt safe at school despite nationwide mass school shootings. … “These findings were evident in more than 95% of California schools, in every county, and not in wealthy suburban schools only,” said Ron Avi Astor, a co-author of the study and professor of social welfare and education at the Luskin School and the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona) Successfully managing a pandemic also requires social trust. People need to trust that others will act in ways that protect not only themselves but everyone around them just as every day, millions of Americans drive on the right side of the road and don’t cross the center line into oncoming traffic.

Tech companies have gotten better in recent years at cooperating to tamp down the spread of mass shooting videos on mainstream platforms. But there’s still no easy way to stop shooters from broadcasting their grisly crimes without shutting down livestreaming services altogether. … “The challenge is, any precaution you put in place for a mass violence event could also potentially be leveraged to prevent livestreaming of police brutality or pro-democracy protests,” [UCLA’s Courtney Radsch] said.

“I think that when it comes to thinking about conservatorship, I kind of come at this from two perspectives. One is, as a mental health researcher and someone who studies conservatorship among people who are homeless. And two is as a nurse. I have worked with thousands of people who have been put on short-term holds under the LPS Act, and many hundreds of people who have gone through the conservatorship process,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 18:55 mark.)

Reservoirs in the region are not especially large, and flood-control systems are not as robust as they are in other parts of the state. “In the southern Sierra right now, the snowpack upstream of certain reservoirs is enough to fill those reservoirs multiple times over — that’s a big deal,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, in an online update Tuesday.

Just last summer, with California still experiencing a years-long drought, a major study warned about the state’s vulnerability to a huge flood similar to one that occurred in 1862. “We find that climate change has already increased the risk of a (1862) megaflood scenario in California, but that future climate warming will likely bring about even sharper risk increases,” the study declared. Researchers Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said such an event “would likely produce widespread, catastrophic flooding and subsequently lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses.”

In a 2021 essay, “Trump Is Planning a Much More Respectable Coup Next Time,” Richard Hasen, an election expert who is a law professor at [UCLA], wrote: “A state legislature dominated by Republicans in a state won by Democrats could simply meet and declare that local administrators or courts have deviated from the legislature’s own rules, and therefore the legislature will take matters into its own hands and choose its own slate of electors.”

Advocates say transgender people have historically and falsely been categorized as violent or dangerous, which perpetuates anti-transgender sentiment and discrimination. Transgender people are more than four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violence, according to a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

By mid-century, boarding houses and residential hotels that hadn’t closed were largely run down and didn’t get replaced. Cities began wielding land-use regulations to make such projects harder to build, said UCLA urban planning professor Paavo Monkkonen, whose grandfather’s parents met at a boarding house.

Residential treatment may be helpful for someone who has experienced significant consequences from their opioid disorder, who has not successfully stabilized in an outpatient treatment setting or who is also addicted to other substances, said Dr. Larissa Mooney, director in the division of addiction psychiatry at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine in Los Angeles.