For three nights each spring, hundreds of University of California, Los Angeles students gather in alumni’s homes, sharing a meal among a small group and bonding over their experiences as Bruins. The initiative, Dinners for 12 Strangers, started in the 1960s as a way to unite students with diverse perspectives over dinner and has evolved over the past 50 years to include present and former UCLA students across the globe. (UCLA’s Christina Ruiz was quoted.)

My mother, a UCLA graduate, switched her allegiance on a dime the day I enrolled at USC. She and my father attended every Trojans home game from that day forward. Familial blood may be thicker than alumni water but not so, it seems, when it comes to spousal relations.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jim Newton) In 1994 and 1995, when lawyers for O.J. Simpson offered up the possibility that the former football star was being framed by the Los Angeles Police Department for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, it should have seemed outlandish. (Newton was also featured by KCRW 89.9-FM’s ‘Press Play’ and Spectrum News 1.)

If a parent has HOCM, offspring have a 50% chance of inheriting it. That means knowing your family’s heart health history is crucial: If your doctor is aware that you have relatives with HOCM, they can “screen family members early on, before they get sick or have any cardiac complications” using EKG and echocardiogram, says Dr. Ali Nsair, co-director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinic at UCLA Health.

However, Holly Middlekauff, MD, a professor of medicine and physiology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, told Health that the study was limited by researchers not knowing whether a person had ever smoked tobacco in the past. Because many people, especially older adults, use e-cigarettes to replace smoking, the supposed link between heart failure and e-cigarette use may, in reality, be an association between tobacco use and heart failure, she explained.

“I see a lot of probiotics there, everybody’s jumping on the probiotic train, like you’ll see probiotic drinks, probiotic food, and I’m like, really? Does it really work? And that, to me, as a scientist, and somebody who wants to improve health is frustrating. So I think increasing scientific rigor, tests, doing these clinical trials, I think is going to be really important,” said Dr. Arpana Gupta, an associate professor at UCLA and co-director of the Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center. “There’s definitely promise.”

When they first emerged, deepfake programs were still crude and easy to spot, experts said. But being able to tell the difference between a real video and a fake one could only grow more difficult as the technology gets better. “(These programs) are lightyears ahead of where we could have imagined them a few years ago,” said Michael Karanicolas, executive Director of the UCLA Institute for Technology, Law and Policy.

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA and renowned civil liberties scholar, argued that students did not have a constitutional right to protest at Chemerinsky’s home. “When government buildings aren’t opened up for public speech, people don’t have a First Amendment [right] to give speeches there,” he wrote on his legal blog, The Volokh Conspiracy. “And that is likewise true for private homes, even when they have public law school parties hosted there.”

Economists largely see Biden’s threat of higher tariffs against China as more of a political tool than an economic one. “This will not solve the problem. It’s only for show,” said Christopher Tang, a global supply chain professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “In my view, this is for voters, to rally support for Biden.”

According to the UCLA Anderson Forecast in March, California’s economy is growing faster than the rest of the nation and the possibility of a U.S. recession is fading. Newsom regularly trumpets the strength of the state economy. “While there are still challenges ahead — notably, state and local government finance, homelessness and out-migration — the forces driving California’s economy remain robust,” UCLA economists wrote.

While minimum wage increases do lead to higher fast food item costs, the conversation should be about whether they benefit low income people, according to Chris Tilly, a professor who studies labor markets, inequality and public policies at the University of California, Los Angeles.