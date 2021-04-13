UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

It could have a particularly strong impact on fostering. The Williams Institute at UCLA has shown that same-sex couples are seven times more likely to serve as foster parents or raise adopted children than heterosexual couples.

“This is a great next step” for furthering the immune system’s ability to attack lung cancer, said Dr. Antoni Ribas, a cancer specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and president of the group sponsoring the conference. Seeing no evidence of disease at surgery in 1 in 4 patients means they “had an immune system that was really ready to go” with proper prodding, he said.

COBRA costs include the premium of your plan plus a 2% administrative charge, meaning that this year you could have been looking at monthly outlays of $635 if you’re single or $1,800 for a family, according to Thomas Rice, professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“I met Sam over a series of phone calls in 2018 when she was considering UCLA for grad school. I was the head of the photography program, and there were only three spots. When I look at a potential student’s work, I want to see that they’re having a conversation with ideas, and with the history of photography,” said UCLA’s Catherine Opie.

UCLA’s Sarah Roberts said that these message boards or forum features may be a liability to companies who no longer want to associate with them. “Some of these services that were offered in the past don’t really fit the image of the brand of what they’re trying to offer to the public today and certainly offer to their advertising partners,” Roberts said.

“America is a fundamentally racist society and it is an indelible part of this country,” says Kyle T. Mays, assistant professor in African American Studies and American Indian Studies at [UCLA]. “From prison rates to segregation to wealth disparities to educational inequality, the numbers show that (people of color) continue to suffer disproportionately across most social metrics,” with racism at the root.

“Sinkholes form when the underground rocks and dirt become unstable and are removed, allowing the ground we see at the surface to collapse and form a hole. In cities, this can happen when buried pipes, usually underneath roads, get damaged. Sand and dirt that get into broken pipes are flushed out by the water in the pipes, and eventually enough dirt is removed that a hole forms and the road above falls into the hole,” said UCLA’s Mackenzie Day.

In California, low-income, Latino and immigrant communities have been hard-hit by infections and deaths related to Covid-19. During the last half of 2020, Covid-19 deaths among Latinos were up to eight times higher than among non-Hispanic whites, according to a study by UCLA’s Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture.

New work by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, and California State University, Los Angeles, extends this finding. “We’re trying to test ‘Where is the boundary of the power of gesture?’” says Icy (Yunyi) Zhang, a psychology graduate student at UCLA and the paper’s lead author. The researchers set about doing this by testing instructed hand movements’ subconscious effects on learning an abstract concept in statistics.

“Especially for projects like Centennial that are in these high fire zone areas, that are far from jobs and services, located in the peripheral areas of our major cities, this is going to definitely be an issue. And I think that’s really kind of a landmark aspect of this case. Because it’s introducing some new challenges in terms of wildfires,” said UCLA’s Ethan Elkind (approx. 9:00 mark).

“It dawned on me, next is going to be in the adolescent population,” Julie Elginer, Jack’s mom, said. “We know that pediatric patients respond differently to therapies,” she said. Elginer is also a professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “I’m a mom first, before I’m a public health professional. … My biggest concern is making sure that my kids are protected, and the best way that the kids are protected is through immunity, and that will come primarily through the vaccines.”

“It actually doesn’t tell you anything about effectiveness, [be]cause don’t have any denominators at all. So what this study tells us is that people can have documented infections having been vaccinated. And that the risk of documented infection may be higher if you’ve been infected with the South African variant,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 0:45 mark). Brewer was also quoted by Well + Good.

Arturo Vargas Bustamante, an associate professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said it’s clear immigrants, particularly undocumented immigrants, are highly vulnerable to the virus. ... “Many of these immigrants are not able to work in professions that could easily be done remotely,” he said. “They are working in the field, they are working in the kitchens, they are working in professions that some people have classified as essential services ... that makes them vulnerable to catching COVID-19.”

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) Despite its relatively small scale, the failure of the Pacific Theater Chain carries tremendously symbolic relevance for those that work in the entertainment industry. Filmmakers from John Chu and Barry Jenkins, to Quentin Tarantino and Julia Roberts have already gone to social media to mourn the chain’s financial failure, both because many treasure the Cinerama Dome itself and the memories it specifically holds and the Arclight Theaters generally, for consistently exhibiting (and thus supporting) an enviable mix of art-house cinema with mainstream, popcorn fare.

Travis Flores just turned 30 — a milestone he didn’t think he’d ever reach after being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 4 months old. After receiving a rare third double-lung transplant last May at UCLA Health, he’s doing much better and encouraging others to donate organs. (UCLA’s Dr. Abbas Ardehali was interviewed.)