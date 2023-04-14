UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The pilot system, dubbed SeaChange, essentially pumps in seawater, extracts the carbon dioxide, and then, through a surprisingly simple process, converts the CO2 into a solid mineral that can be stored safely away. This in turn frees up the ocean to absorb more carbon emissions from the atmosphere. It’s a multimillion-dollar idea that researchers from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have been putting to the test. (UCLA’s Gaurav Sant was quoted. Also: Southern California News Group, Forbes, KCAL-TV and KTLA-TV.)

People with autism have their own ways of interacting with the world, because autism is a developmental disability that affects everyone who has it a little differently, according to Dr. Daniel Geschwind, the Gordon and Virginia Macdonald distinguished professor of human genetics, neurology and psychiatry at UCLA. (Geschwind was interviewed.)

This may not jibe with what you see in the headlines, but California schools are safer than what they used to be. That’s according to a new UCLA study. It found sharp declines in school violence since the year 2000.

“Collectively, post-wildfire hydrologic hazards — debris flows and flash floods — are going to be increasing in a warming climate,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy.

Jon Michaels, a law professor at UCLA, said he believes any legislative body in California could draft a reparations plan that would survive even the most thorough constitutional review. However, he said that might not matter given the current makeup of the Supreme Court. “Staring down the barrel of a court that is gunning for any type of racial classifications, it makes it incredibly tricky,” he said.

After decades of piecing together an income through short-term teaching gigs, grants and assorted side jobs — like so many artists working in the chronically underfunded field of experimental dance — Gutierrez is also settling into life with a newfound level of job security. Last year he became an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and in January he was awarded a two-year residency at New York Live Arts, which comes with a full-time salary, health insurance and ample support for the creation of a new work.

In 2015, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation created The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment at UCLA, which supports undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing their higher education in STEM. In 2019, The Big Bang Theory Graduate School Fund was created to provide four-year scholarships for Big Bang UCLA scholars who continue their STEM education in graduate school within the University of California system.