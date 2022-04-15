UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Reckoning with the ‘Latino paradox’? | Los Angeles Times

Scholars have been intrigued for decades by the “Latino paradox” — the fact that in the face of high rates of poverty and being uninsured, “you still see Latinos having a much higher life expectancy than would be expected,” said Dr. Michael A. Rodriguez, a professor of community health sciences and family medicine at UCLA.

California voters feel financial squeeze | Los Angeles Times

“While gas prices have gone up, most roads and parking continue to be free and plentiful, incentivizing their use,” said Jacob Lawrence Wasserman, research project manager at UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies. “And, with transit not given the priority and service to get Angelenos to many destinations reliably, many are left stomaching higher gas prices instead.”

Hubble confirms size of record-breaking comet | CBS News

The gigantic comet could be “as big as 85 miles across” and was determined to be the size of the “largest icy comet nucleus” ever seen by astronomers, according to NASA… David Jewitt, a professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles, was a co-author in the study. He said in the news release … “We’ve always suspected this comet had to be big because it is so bright at such a large distance. Now we confirm it is.” (Also: USA Today, NBC News, KNBC-TV, BCC News, ABC (Australia), The Hill, Salon, Popular Science, Yahoo News UK and Gizmodo.)

Russian rich kids who love the West | CNN

While their parents publicly rail against the West, their kids grow up in the very countries whose societies they claim to reject. “It is obviously extreme hypocrisy,” said Daniel Treisman, a professor specializing in Russian politics at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They may not even see a contradiction,” Treisman said. “They believe that there’s this competition between the U.S. and Russia, but why should that affect their daughter’s educational plans? Or where they have their chateaus?”

Here’s what data on the SFPD shows | San Francisco Chronicle

Recent research from UCLA found that a 10% increase in law enforcement staff led to a 13% reduction in violent crime and a 7% reduction in property crime. Dozens of other studies have found significant, if slightly smaller, correlations between additional police and reductions in crime.

Why autism therapies have an evidence problem | Spectrum

Researchers aren’t often motivated to move out of their silos and test interventions independently or in combination with others, says Connie Kasari, professor of human development and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who developed a play-based intervention called JASPER. “It’s insane, but it all comes down to money.”

Hormone levels can detect bone loss in premenopausal women | Asian News International

According to a new study, physicians will be able to determine if menopause-related bone loss is already in progress or about to begin by measuring the level of a hormone called anti-Mullerian that declines as women approach their final menstrual period … “To be able to intervene and reduce the rate and amount of bone loss, we need to know if this loss is imminent or already ongoing,” said the study’s lead author, Dr Arun Karlamangla, a professor of medicine in the division of geriatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Picking right probiotic for your needs | The Healthy

You might not be able to tell if a probiotic supplement is working, [UCLA’s Dana Ellis] Hunnes explains. “With that said, if you’re having less bloat, are more regular, and have fewer [gastrointestinal system] side effects, it’s likely helping you,” she says.