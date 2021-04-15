UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

COVID-19 vaccine inequities persist in L.A. County despite progress in underserved areas | Los Angeles Times

On top of an increased likelihood of exposure, Latinos also are less likely to have access to quality care due to long-entrenched structural inequities, “which is a recipe for not good things,” according to Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, a distinguished professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (UCLA’s Dr. Paul Simon was also quoted.)

The most popular J&J vaccine story on Facebook? A conspiracy theorist posted it | National Public Radio

“The issue is this is a factual report,” said Sarah Roberts, an information studies professor at UCLA. “But the people reading the report either have such deeply-held preconceived notions about its meaning or they lack appropriate context to receive the information.”

But while doctors are assuring people it’s safe to go ahead and make their appointments, [UCLA’s] Dr. Fola May told KCBS Radio’s “Ask An Expert” on Wednesday that she thinks it’s prudent to hold off on the Johnson & Johnson shots for now — especially because there are two excellent alternatives. “I think our biggest concern right now in the medical and health communities (is) that patients are not going to be showing up for their vaccine appointments,” she said. “We still want you to show up for your Moderna appointment and your Pfizer appointment.”

“It’s sort of a reaction that very few people might have, if indeed it is even related to the vaccine,” UCLA’s Dr. Karin Michels said. “You always want to be looking for any kind of things that feel differently … The benefits of being vaccinated much outweighs any potential risk of the vaccine.” (approx. 2:00 mark).

“I think the important message that the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are trying to send to the American public is: we take your safety very seriously and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure these vaccines are safe. So I think it was that abundance of caution that led to this decision,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 2:05 mark).

“It could be that the surge that we had during the winter … really did provide a lot of people with antibodies. It could be that we’re doing well on vaccinations; we’re getting a lot of vaccines into arms. And it could also be because we’re doing well with masking and social distancing, and all of those measures that we took to really push down the spread of this virus,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 2:25 mark).

A research project led by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health found that Los Angeles County neighborhoods with poor air quality had the highest coronavirus death rates, it was announced Wednesday. “Our findings imply a potentially large association between exposure to air pollution and population-level rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths,” said Dr. Michael Jerrett, a Fielding School professor of environmental health sciences and the project’s leader. (UCLA’s Jonah Lipsitt and Yifang Zhu were also quoted. Also: City News Service and Xinhua.)

A UCLA study released Wednesday suggests that challenges facing Black students in Los Angeles County, which were already daunting, have been made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic. The report examined the relationship between educational outcomes and social, health and environmental factors of Black students in 14 school districts, serving at least 800 Black students in the county. … “The impact of the global pandemic on the education of Black students may potentially be devastating,” said UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard, faculty director of the Center for the Transformation of Schools, which released the report. (UCLA’s Stanley Johnson Jr. was also quoted. Also: EdSource.)

“Trump’s role in exacerbating and igniting this firestorm can’t be denied,” said Karen Umemoto, director of the Asian American Studies Center at UCLA, noting that a recent study found a significant increase in anti-Asian hashtags in the week after Trump tweeted about “the Chinese virus.”

“To paint a bigger picture, connected to today, today there is increasing diversity, but then also this polarization and divisiveness. Well, in the latter half of the 19th century, you had the same thing. All these new people were joining the body politic, new non-white people,” said UCLA’s Renee Tajima-Peña (approx. 18:40 mark).

A 2019 study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that trans-inclusive public-accommodation laws did not result in an increase in sexual assaults in restrooms or locker rooms among the general population.

The plan also sets aside $25m to grant food to low-income homeowners to fund the updates and renovations needed to fireproof their homes. “Of course, it’s good — but the question is how far will this money go?” said Stephanie Pincetl, a professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability who specializes in the intersection of urban planning and environmental policy.

What the megadrought in the West means for wildfire season | Vox

With the pandemic dominating headlines, the severe drought has gotten little attention. “This one threatens to catch people by surprise who are exhausted by the events of the past year,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles.

The State Water Resources Control Board this month released the first-ever drinking water needs assessment, showing that approximately 620 public water systems and 80,000 domestic wells are at-risk of failing to provide a sufficient amount of drinking water that meets basic health standards. The highest concentrations of at-risk systems are in schools and communities in the San Joaquin Valley, Los Angeles Basin and the Central Coast, according to the principal investigator on the project, Greg Pierce of UCLA.

Patients of women doctors more likely to be vaccinated against the flu | Medical Xpress

New UCLA research suggests that elderly patients of female physicians are more likely than those of male physicians in the same outpatient practice to be vaccinated against the flu. … Prior studies have shown that female physicians tend to spend more time with their patients, said study author Dr. Dan Ly, an assistant professor in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.