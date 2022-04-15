UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Hubble zooms in on biggest comet ever | New York Times

Last year, scientists announced that they had discovered a colossal comet lingering just inside Neptune’s orbit … As reported this week in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the comet’s core could be up to 85 miles across, making it more than twice the width of the state of Rhode Island. It also has a mass of 500 trillion tons, equivalent to roughly 2,800 Mount Everests. “It’s 100 times bigger than the typical comets we’ve been studying for all these years,” said David Jewitt, an astronomer and planetary scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an author of the new study.

N.Y. expands contentious gifted and talented program | CNN

New York City public schools are some of the most segregated in the U.S., according to the UCLA Civil Rights Project. In an updated analysis using 2018 data, a report released this year found that New York retains its place as the most segregated state for Black students, and second most segregated for Latino students, trailing only California.

Fentanyl driving teen overdose crisis | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

Teen deaths caused by drug overdoses nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to a UCLA study released this week. Last year, more than 1,100 American teens died from an overdose. But as it turns out, the rise in deaths is not caused by more teens using illicit substances. It’s because drugs available today can be much more dangerous. Fentanyl is driving a rise in overdoses nationwide. And although it’s typically packaged as counterfeit heroin, the drug is now being distributed in new forms. All that’s according to UCLA researcher Joseph Friedman. (Friedman is interviewed.)

More LGBT people of color were food insecurity during pandemic | The Hill

According to a report published Thursday by the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ+ public policy think tank at UCLA, just over 17 percent of LGBT people of color faced food insufficiency between July and October, compared to 6 percent of non-LGBT white people. Overall, most adults said their inadequate or uncertain access to food was driven by their inability to afford it.

Was Russia’s retreat from Kyiv only temporary? | Insider

Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an expert on Russian politics, said that it is “certainly possible” that Russian President Vladimir Putin would direct Russian forces to once again attempt to take over Kyiv. “It’s certainly possible — indeed very likely — that Putin would like to take another stab at capturing Kyiv if he thinks at some future point that his military has a better chance of succeeding,” Treisman told Insider.

Project to unlock secrets in birds’ feathers | Audubon

More than three decades earlier, evolutionary biologist Thomas Smith was working on his dissertation in the Cameroon rainforest, studying bill size variation in African finches. As he measured and sampled the birds, he sometimes noticed feathers falling out. He taped these feathers into a small black notebook — a gesture that baffled his field assistant … “You know, there’s DNA in those feathers that could be useful someday,” Smith, the founding director of the Center for Tropical Research at the University of California, Los Angeles, recalls saying.

Governor’s ‘CARE court’ would treat mental illness | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There are a couple of other things that I’d like to add, just from having worked with this population myself as a nurse, and also from some research that I’ve done at UCLA. Having seen people who are homeless go from the point where they’re confused, they’re disorganized, they’re dirty, they’re malnourished … to the point where they’re stabilized and conserved, I have seen a number of cases where these involuntary psychiatric mechanisms, including things as extreme as conservatorship, are lifesaving,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 12:55 mark).

With pandemic, Latino mortality rate jumps in L.A. | KPCC-FM

“For the Latinos, particularly the lower income, they all know each other. They all help each other. They all support each other. So this kind of social cohesion is something that has been observed as a very important environmental factor that helps to promote health,” said UCLA’s Dr. Michael Rodriguez. But [he] says the pandemic turned that upside-down.