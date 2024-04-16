UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Tamara Burns Loeb and Derek Novacek) Baseball great Jackie Robinson was a living, breathing example of athleticism and apparent good health, playing four sports at UCLA and becoming the first Black man to play in major league baseball. And yet, the athletic hero and civil rights champion died at age 53, almost blind, from a heart attack, with underlying diabetes and associated complications.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) In watching some of the breathless coverage of Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial, I’m reminded of the 2004 quote from former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld that, “You go to war with the Army you have, not the Army you might want.” People want the hush money case to be the big case that can take down Trump because it may be the only one that goes to trial before the election. (Hasen was also featured by CNN and PBS NewsHour.)

Eric Sussman, adjunct professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, questions how taxing more would reduce housing affordability when similar policies haven’t worked in the past. “It’s a terrible rule. It was just another nail in the coffin with the higher rates,” said Sussman, noting that the city previously funded more than $1 billion to reduce homelessness.

Being economically peerless also means you might struggle with feeling a sense of community, says Hal Hershfield, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. Hershfield studies the psychology of long term decisions-making. “With more wealth comes more of a focus on transactional relationships, which could then bleed over into relationships that should be communal,” Hershfield says.

“People love to talk to me about their friendships. But when it comes to actually studying those friendships, especially studying them empirically, people balk at the idea. Because it’s this magical, sacred relationship that sort of defies being scienced,” said UCLA’s Jaimie Arona Krems.

George Slavich, director of UCLA’s Laboratory for Stress Assessment and Research, says we sometimes can’t help but attribute personality characteristics to the objects we love. “People tend to anthropomorphize certain objects like cars, even giving them names, because our brains are hard-wired to see personality even when it’s not possible to exist,” he says.

“Bluey is relatable to both parents and kids and uses humor and realistic situations in its storytelling,” Yalda Uhls, the founder and CEO of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, told Business Insider. “Sesame Street is similar in that parents don’t mind watching that with young children.”

That left an infection or an allergy as possible causes. The latter seemed unlikely despite recurrent hives, said Raffi Tachdjian, then a fellow in allergy and immunology at UCLA and one of the doctors Sternlieb consulted. “Hives usually last 24 hours and are not like this, which was chronic,” he recalled. “We needed to look deeper into anything unusual … It seemed that there was something packing some heat somewhere” that was triggering a reaction from Sternlieb’s immune system.”

“There (are) so many different types of mouthwashes on the market today, which makes it very difficult to choose which one is right for you,” Dr. Sheila Yaghmai, clinical assistant professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry, tells Today.com. That’s why she recommends patients chat with their dentist or dental hygienist about whether they could benefit from using mouthwash first.

“These grassroots businesses are part of the glue that holds communities together, and they’re what give the community an identity,” said Chris Tilly, a labor economics and professor of urban planning at UCLA. “A Starbucks just does not play the same role.”

“Automation will likely eliminate some jobs. That may be inevitable,” [said UCLA’s Brian Justie.] “I think there’s a kind of significant smoke and mirrors trick happening here, where you get claims of full automation.” (approx. 1:55 mark.)

Disabled people and their families laud the program, but complain that getting in can be “time consuming, labor-intensive, and demanding,” a report from the UCLA Tarjan Center, the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities and other groups found.