Helping your child thrive socially in middle school | Washington Post

Jaana Juvonen, a developmental psychologist at the University of California at Los Angeles, found that a child who doesn’t have friends in sixth grade is going to feel more threatened in seventh grade, and is more likely to experience depression and anxiety in eighth grade.

Do people become more selfless as they age? | The Conversation

Even Pamela Hieronymi, a University of California, Los Angeles philosopher who informally served as a consultant for [the TV show “The Good Place”], has expressed serious skepticism about whether anyone can turn from selfish to selfless.

China didn’t warn of likely pandemic for six key days | Associated Press

“This is tremendous,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If they took action six days earlier, there would have been much fewer patients and medical facilities would have been sufficient. We might have avoided the collapse of Wuhan’s medical system.”

“Life in California is much more spread out,” said Eleazar Eskin, chair of the department of computational medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Single-family homes compared with apartment buildings, work spaces that are less packed and even seating in restaurants that is more spacious.”

When will stimulus payments arrive? | Los Angeles Times

“The idea is if the economy is down, people don’t have as much money in their pockets. They’re very likely to spend that [stimulus check] money instead of saving it, so that money is going to help the economy,” said Till Von Wachter, a professor of economics and faculty director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA. “The hope is it is not only good for workers and families who may have extra expenses during this crisis, but it may also help to stimulate the economy by increasing demand.”

Pandemic is threatening to wipe out community health clinics | LAist

Ninez Ponce, a professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, thinks the government must give additional funding to avoid losing a vital health care resource for low-income people. “A catastrophic loss of funding for clinics would ultimately mean that millions of patients in the safety net would potentially face additional barriers to accessing quality, comprehensive care,” Ponce said.

Social distancing in a classroom? | Los Angeles Times

Ongoing safety measures could feel scary, off-putting or threatening to students, said UCLA education professor John Rogers. “It will be imperative for adults to talk with young people about why certain actions are being taken and to do so in a manner that expresses care and concern — rather than fear,” Rogers said.

“Patients have been taken off mechanical ventilation and even been discharged” after treatment using plasma, said UCLA pathologist Dr. Alyssa Ziman. “We’re excited.” There is no proven treatment for COVID-19 yet. “If we can collect plasma from people who have recovered and use that to treat patients, that would be a wonderful achievement,” Ziman said. (Also: KNBC-TV, KTTV-TV)

Post-coronavirus California will be starkly different | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert, said by that time, places that have effectively maintained physical distancing measures will see significant reductions in the numbers of cases. In the nation’s worst-hit areas, hospitals may start to see relief.

Coronavirus puts public transportation riders at risk | USA Today

“As always, higher-income households have more choices,” said Evelyn Blumenberg, director of the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies and an urban planning professor at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Luskin School of Public Affairs who studies how urban structures affect low-wage workers. “For low-income workers who have to take transit, they’re in a confined place, in close proximity to other people. Their problems are compounded. They have no other option.”

Putin’s long war against American science | New York Times

Six researchers centered at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that, over decades, the false narratives around AIDS had fostered a “lack of trust” among African-Americans that kept many from seeking medical care. Their 2018 study, of hundreds of black men in Los Angeles who have sex with men, reported that nearly half the interviewees thought the virus responsible for AIDS had been manufactured.

Prisoner releases spur debate over health versus safety | Wall Street Journal

More than 16,000 inmates are being released or diverted from local jails and state and federal prisons, according to the University of California, Los Angeles Law Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project. That amounts to less than 1% of the 2.2 million people behind bars in the U.S.

“We’re going to need a complete reimagining of how we work, how we live, how we interact,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour With Brian Williams”.)

Dr. Lee Harold Hilborne is a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of California Los Angeles. He says no test is faultless and the high rate of false negatives is likely due to collection rather than testing in a laboratory. “Tests have different sensitivity and specificity. It’s important to recognize that none are perfect. The 30 percent rate is based on collection, not the analytic performance of the test,” Hilborne told Healthline.

Mexican American religious life will be preserved in UCLA collection | Religion News Service

The UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center archives Mexican American life before, during and after the Chicano Movement. These collections give insight to Mexican American leaders in the 1940s and ‘50s and those who participated in the civil rights movement that advocated for voting and political rights in the ‘60s. (UCLA’s Chon Noriega and Robert Chao Romero are quoted.)

UCLA grad student makes ventilator, hopes to get it on market | Spectrum News 1

Solving hands-on problems have always been his thing, which is why Glen Meyerowitz wanted to become an engineer. “Here you can see the prototype set-up of the mechanical ventilator,” said Meyerowitz. So when he saw there was a shortage of ventilators during the coronavirus outbreak and clinicians were choosing who gets to use them he knew he had to do something.

How to keep your kitchen safe during the pandemic | Eater