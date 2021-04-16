UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Who is hit hardest by coronavirus in LA County? The answer is in the air, UCLA study says | Los Angeles Daily News

Los Angeles County neighborhoods with higher traffic pollution have higher death rates from COVID-19, according to a new UCLA Fielding School of Public Health study. … “All of these areas tend to have larger populations of Latinx and Black residents,” said Dr. Michael Jerrett, Fielding School of Public Health professor of environmental health sciences and the project’s leader. He added that the findings “are especially important” for prioritizing COVID-19 preventions measures in polluted areas. (Also: KPCC-FM.)

Can the Covid vaccine protect me against virus variants? | New York Times

Two real-world studies of vaccinated health care workers, who have a much higher risk of virus exposure than the rest of us, offer hopeful signs. … The other found that only seven out of 14,990 workers at UC San Diego Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, tested positive two or more weeks after receiving a second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) But as teenagers line up to get their first jab, and as many older individuals are long since immunized or are about to receive jab number two, the Pfizer CEO formally announced that we will likely be needing a third vaccine dose in the next 12 months. While this news may come across as yet another bump in the road towards normalcy, especially just days after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused due to 6 cases of severe, albeit rare, clotting disorders, it should come as no surprise. Nor as a setback.

Deborah Glik, ScD, professor in the department of community health sciences at the UCLA School of Public Health, said that a platform like Facebook can be a persuasive communication tool given that it is a media platform that’s connected to a global network of users. She said about 75 percent of people in the United States use it, which makes it very effective at reaching a wide range of people.

“In theory, because kids are most likely on Instagram much younger than 13, because all they have to do is lie about it — their age — to get onto these social media. Finding a way to onboard them, when they’re actually listening to their parents and their parents might have some more control, is a good thing,” said UCLA’s Yalda Uhls (approx. 5:15 mark).

“I think that strategies that try to expand the amount of learning time and target that expanded learning time towards communities with greatest needs are terrific. In fact, in Massachusetts, before the pandemic, they had been trying over the last few years to expand the amount of learning time in schools serving high-poverty communities. It was a very successful initiative,” said UCLA’s John Rogers (approx. 4:30 mark).