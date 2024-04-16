UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

When Jason De León started the research that led to his latest book, “Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling,” he didn’t know he’d be at it for so long. De León, a professor of anthropology and Chicano studies at UCLA and the executive director of the Undocumented Migration Project, became interested in the lives of human smugglers, or guías, after the murder of one of them: his friend Roberto, a man who made a meager living “guiding fellow Hondurans on the Mexican train tracks as they made their way north toward the American dream.”

Dov Waxman, with UCLA’s Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, says during Passover, “We’ve already seen attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions and Jewish businesses since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas.” He also thinks it’s likely there will be a response from Israel.

UCLA information studies professor Ramesh Srinivasan said that with the loss of press freedoms, India is losing its larger Gandhian vision. “It is directly tied to the Modi government and its neo-authoritarian actions,” Srinivasan told VOA. “A number of independent journalists have been intimidated, harassed, bullied and some independent media networks have been shut down.”

Now, a recent collaborative study from members of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA, or CNSI, has introduced a device that overcomes these hurdles. In a major step toward optical computing for processing visual information, the CNSI investigators showed that a tiny array of transparent pixels could produce a fast, broadband, nonlinear response from low-power ambient light. (UCLA’s Aydogan Ozcan and Xiangfeng Duan were quoted.)

While the investigation into the existence and nature of dark matter and dark energy is ongoing, there are also attempts to resolve these mysteries with the possible existence of new physics. In a paper, a team of NASA researchers proposed how spacecraft could search for evidence of additional physical within our solar systems … The proposal is the work of Slava Turyshev, an adjunct professor of physics and astronomy at the university of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and research scientist with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. (Turyshev was quoted.)