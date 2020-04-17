UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Eating is weird now. Here’s how to get back to normal | New York Times

“This is the time, it doesn’t matter your age, to do a self-exam,” said Dr. Zhaoping Li, director of the Center of Human Nutrition, and chief of the division of clinical nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Use this window of opportunity to figure out what is good for our bodies, what can we do for our bodies, and then hopefully you have a plan when everything restarts again.”

Study of Trump-touted drug stopped due to heart problems | USA Today

Many infectious disease doctors doubt the effectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19, said Otto Yang, a professor of infectious disease at the University of California, Los Angeles. Their reasoning is based on history. While multiple lab studies have found chloroquine to show good activity against viruses including HIV and influenza, "all controlled clinical trials treating these diseases failed," he said.

Is government keeping a lid on COVID-19 knowledge? | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Richard Jackson, who served as California’s state health officer under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, said it’s crucial that public health agencies and political leaders keep residents informed by sharing data on local hot spots, infection rates and demographics in their communities. “As the general principle, the public has a right to important information that would influence their own health,” said Jackson, a professor emeritus at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

How the world’s squarest fish gets around | New York Times

Malcolm Gordon, a retired professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, called the new results “scientifically sound refinements” in the decades-long quest to figure out how boxfish work. But he remains on the opposite side of the stability debate, and thinks the carapace helps to stabilize the fish. The boxfish, however, keep doing what they do best: driving scientists to distraction with their unlikely moves.

State coalitions race to fight virus, but gaps remain | Bloomberg

“It would not be appropriate if a state says, ‘We need to be taking restraints off,’ with large numbers of cases that would then be exported to their neighbors and overwhelm their own health-care system,” said Robert Kim-Farley, a professor in the epidemiology department of the University of California at Los Angeles. “It’s important to be a good neighbor.”

Earth is way dustier than we thought | Space.com

In a new study, scientists from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) found that there is four times as much coarse dust in our planet's atmosphere than has previously been seen in climate models. "To properly represent the impact of dust as a whole on the Earth system, climate models must include an accurate treatment of coarse dust in the atmosphere," Adeyemi Adebiyi, the first author on this study and a postdoctoral researcher in UCLA's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, said. (UCLA’s Jasper Koka is also quoted.)

In California, early coronavirus action 'makes a difference' | Al Jazeera

"From the data it seems very clear that early mitigation makes a difference in terms of how we're able to stop the spread of the virus," said Anne Rimoin, a public health professor at University of California, Los Angeles. "California was really in the front of the pack to put regulations and legislation in place to keep people safer at home, to promote social distancing, to shut down concerts, shut down big events, and ... encouraging people to wear cloth masks. (Rimoin was also interviewed by Agence France-Presse and CNN.)

Coronavirus and gastrointestinal disorders | U.S. News and World Report

"That's what brings people to the hospital – they can't breathe or they have chest tightness," says [Dr. Brennan] Spiegel, who is also the co-editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology and a professor in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "But what we've been learning, in the meantime, is that many of those patients who come to the hospital – in fact over half – have a digestive complaint at the same time as their respiratory complaints.”

Many in Latino neighborhoods ineligible for relief funds | City News Service

"The global pandemic has put a spotlight on the cracks in our social safety net that often fail to catch those living in poverty, which disproportionately are people of color and immigrants," said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative and a co-author of the report. "Entire neighborhoods will face economic uncertainty, and a public health crisis is not the time to ignore their needs. We are only as healthy as our most vulnerable, and many communities in Los Angeles County will need targeted assistance."

Low-cost ventilator from Home Depot components | Medgadget

This latest development sees Glen Meyerowitz, a UCLA Biodesign Fellow, design a low-cost ventilator prototype using components from Home Depot, a chain of U.S. hardware stores. Strikingly, Glen developed and assembled the ventilator in less than a week, and drew on his experience working at SpaceX to develop the functional device, despite having no direct experience making medical devices.

The case for continued social distancing | ABC News

“The study confirms what we’ve believed for a while, which is that people are contagious approximately two and a half days before they develop symptoms. This really reinforces the importance of social distancing, because people can spread the disease when they are asymptomatic,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman.

Gov's mask deal shows tendency for big plans, few details | Associated Press