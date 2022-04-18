UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

N.Y. shooter’s videos back on YouTube after being removed | NBC News

Moderating video content poses a much more difficult challenge than moderating text posts on social media, which puts YouTube in a more difficult position than companies like Facebook or Twitter, said Michael Karanicolas, executive director of the Institute for Technology, Law and Policy at UCLA. “Videos are easier to manipulate and change slightly in a way that evades content bans,” Karanicolas said.

Police stops of Black people often filled with fear, anxiety | Associated Press

Skin color and experiences could skew how all parties interpret interactions and confrontations between Black Americans and white officers, said Paul Bergman, professor emeritus of law at UCLA. “Cultural narratives may lead white officers as well as Black officers to anticipate trouble when the person they are stopping is Black,” he said.

COVID has been hard on our feet | New York Times

The beginning of the pandemic coincided with a steep decline in foot trauma, said Dr. Robert K. Lee, chief of podiatric foot and ankle surgery at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, but his practice quickly repopulated with patients like Ms. Fahs who complained about foot pain. “I was like, ‘Aha, so this is the effect of the pandemic on feet across the country,’” he said.

The future of American rights | Christian Science Monitor

A final aspect of the widening rights gulf between red and blue states is the privatization of legal enforcement — a phenomenon that Jon Michaels of the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law and David Noll of Rutgers Law School have dubbed “vigilante federalism.”

Utility bill credit is aimed at fighting climate change | LAist

“Credits are an important way the state is trying to achieve its goal of transitioning to a clean energy, low-carbon economy without leaving anyone behind,” [UCLA’s Colleen] Callahan said. “But the state might want to look into whether the highest income should really be receiving the credit at all, or whether instead we should be diverting those funds to those who really need it.”

COVID testing questions answered | National Public Radio News

“If you are going to be around the vulnerable population that can’t be protected from the disease — and, unfortunately, we have a lot of people that fall into that category — then you should do everything in your power to try and make sure you don’t have the virus,” said Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology in the UCLA Health System.

The danger more Republicans should be talking about | The Atlantic

Republican operatives have been most likely to organize “don’t say race” campaigns in schools located in swing districts, particularly where a majority-white school population is rapidly diversifying. “This means that students in racially mixed communities whose parents are arguing over politics may particularly be restricted from learning together about complex issues,” UCLA researchers explained.

Polls spell trouble for Biden with Hispanic voters | The Hill

A UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative study on Latino turnout in the 2020 election found that while a majority of Latino voters in Miami-Dade County in Florida backed former President Trump, Biden decisively won the Latino vote in other key areas, including in Arizona and Georgia, where those margins likely helped tip the states in his favor en route to narrow victories.

What voice analysis may tell us about Putin’s state of mind | WebMD

“I would be very cautious about any suggestions that a psychiatric problem can be inferred [from Putin’s speech recordings],” says Alexander S. Young, MD, a professor and interim chair of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “In fact, I would suggest in this case not to make any such suggestion. True psychiatric evaluation would be required.”

Hubble Telescope confirms size of record-breaking comet | Insider

“This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg for many thousands of comets that are too faint to see in the more distant parts of the solar system,” David Jewitt, a professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement to NASA. Jewitt continued: “We’ve always suspected this comet had to be big because it is so bright at such a large distance. Now we confirm it is.” (Also: Smithsonian.)

How to launch a start-up while you’re still in college | CNBC

Manaav Mehta, an entrepreneur at UCLA, launched an app called Bolo, which is aimed at creating a space for college students in the same classes to communicate with each other. While taking online classes in 2020, many UCLA students were downloading GroupMe, a messaging app, and using it to facilitate conversations during the Covid-19 pandemic between clubs, teams, and students in the same classes. However, after returning back to in-person classes it was difficult to create these group chats so he looked for a way to more easily facilitate these conversations. That’s when he created Bolo to address that need.

Russian warship sunk in Black Sea | CNN

The sinking of the Russian warship Moskva is an enormous loss and a giant embarrassment for Russia’s military … “You would think that they could handle this. Now, they were apparently distracted by a Ukrainian drone overhead. A ship that can’t defend itself against more than one threat at a time is extremely vulnerable,” said UCLA’s Wesley Clark (approx. 2:35 mark).

Health risks at intersection of autism, poverty and race | Scienmag

“Discrimination based on race and socioeconomic status is increasingly recognized as an important risk factor to people’s health,” said Alice Kuo, MD, PhD, chief of Medicine-Pediatrics at UCLA and Project Investigator for the federally-funded AIR-P. “With this report, we can begin to see the devastating combination of autism, poverty and race, an important step in translating the research we do into policy and practice to improve outcomes for people with autism.”