UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Our planet’s oceans already absorb a vast amount of carbon dioxide and warmth caused by climate change, but could a new technology turn them into a giant “sponge” for CO2? That’s the aim behind SeaChange, a project masterminded by researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). SeaChange pilot plants turn CO2 absorbed by the ocean into minerals, leaving the ocean free to absorb more. (UCLA’s Gaurav Sant and Dante Simonetti were quoted. Also: Agence France-Presse.)

Officers in shooting death of Jayland Walker not charged | New York Times

In Mr. Walker’s case, the fact that he had fired a shot most likely bolstered the argument that the officers were justified in their use of deadly force, said Joanna Schwartz, a professor at the [UCLA] School of Law. “Police officers are very rarely prosecuted, even when they kill people and even when there are significant protests and public coverage and scrutiny of these cases,” she said.

“Most of my career and most of my thirty-plus years in academia have been focused both on shootings, school shootings, and this kind of day-to-day school violence. Kicking, hitting, name calling, all the way to bringing a weapon, as you mentioned, or threatening somebody with a knife or even having a knife on campus. So all of those behaviors fed into the work I’ve been doing,” said UCLA’s Ron Avi Astor. (approx. 2:25 mark.)

In January, the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute in concert with Clark University published an analysis of perceptions among LGBTQ Floridians of their state’s new law targeting discussion of same-sex relationships in schools. The sample size was relatively (and probably necessarily) small, a bit over 110 parents in the state who identify as LGBTQ+. But the findings were still dramatic: more than half indicated that they’d thought about leaving the state and 1 in 6 had already made plans allowing them to do so.

This town might be biggest violator of new housing law | Los Angeles Times

Some communities are complying and permitting new projects in the face of Newsom’s increased emphasis on accountability, but the resistance of well-off cities undercuts the governor’s message and underscores the failure to keep pace with the state’s profound housing challenges, said Paavo Monkkonen, a professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA. “Housing delayed is housing denied,” Monkkonen said. “With the urgency of this housing scarcity situation, inaction just makes it worse.”

Federal agencies face constitutional fights | Bloomberg Law

The ruling is “great news” for companies who can now shop for friendly district courts when they’re hit by administrative proceedings, such as an FTC suit attempting to block a merger, said Blake Emerson, a professor at UCLA School of Law.

Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, called the litigation “path-breaking [for] going after not only the sweatshop owners and contractors who were on the front lines of exploitation, but demanding accountability from retailers and wholesalers who were involved in the production chain.”

“I think this is a real game-changer,” says Paul Adamson, an infectious disease physician and assistant clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We have a huge amount of bacterial STIs in the US. Gay and bisexual men who have sex with men are disproportionately burdened by them. And we have not had a lot of tools that we can use to help.”

But of course surgery remains controversial. Many parents recoil at the notion of putting children under the knife. Skeptics like University of California, Los Angeles surgeon Edward Livingston worry that children aren’t old enough to understand its lifelong implications. Livingston says he formed this view based on his own limited experience in the 1990s performing the surgery on teenagers.

New UCLA research suggests that a novel machine-learning technique known as “causal forest” was about five times more efficient than the current clinical practice of treating patients with high blood pressure. (UCLA’s Dr. Kosuke Inoue and Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa were quoted.)

Among the archival projects is Million Dollar Hoods at the University of California, Los Angeles, which won access to about 200 boxes of Los Angeles Police Department records from the late 1970s to the early 2000s with an assist from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. The documents encompass issues like the war on drugs and police shootings, said Kelly Lytle Hernandez, a professor of history at [UCLA], and the director of its Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies.

According to UCLA researchers, “every vehicle on the road releases an average of one pound of CO2 per mile driven. Compared with driving alone, taking public transportation reduces CO2 emissions by 45%, decreasing pollutants in the atmosphere and improving air quality. It’s estimated that public transportation in the U.S. saves 37 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, and even moderate increases in bicycle use each year could save an estimated 6 to 14 million tons.”