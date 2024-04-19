UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Renters in Los Angeles County are stressed out about the high cost of living and the quality of life overall, according to a survey by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. The latest Quality of Life Index found that 51% of renters in L.A. County are pessimistic about their economic future, while 61% of homeowners feel optimistic. Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the study, said more than half of those who responded to the survey said housing was a big factor in their rating. (Also: Fox News, Los Angeles Blade, KABC-TV, KNBC-TV, KCAL-TV and KTTV-TV.)

“I think one fact that often surprises most observers who are not in Iran is that Iran has a population that is the most pro-Western, pro-American, and a government that is the most anti-Western and anti-American,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s David Myers) USC’s decision to rescind valedictorian Asna Tabassum’s invitation to speak at its commencement no doubt resulted from a range of pressures from inside and outside the university, particularly the outcry over the student’s expressions of support for Palestinians. Provost Andrew T. Guzman wrote that he acted in the face of “substantial risks relating to security and disruption at commencement.”

“For years, when we’ve studied gambling behaviors as well as other addictive behaviors, the trend has always been males more than females are impacted,” [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Fong said. “People have said, well, is that a biological risk? Is that a culturally driven risk? Is that a psychological risk or a social risk factor? And basically, what I can say is that it’s probably a combination.”

But, as a wealthy celebrity who married a white woman, Simpson was “never seen as a staunch proponent of the African American community,” says Darnell Hunt, a professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA, and as a result, didn’t engender overwhelming sympathy among African Americans during his trial.

Mina Sedrak, M.D., a breast medical oncologist and director of the Cancer and Aging Program at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, told Health that the findings make sense given that aging is among the highest risk factors for cancer. “There’s other work that’s been done that corroborates some of this,” he added.