“I think of it almost as a pendulum swinging,” said Gary Clark, UCLA’s director of undergraduate admission. “When students apply to colleges and universities, they spend that time between when they apply and when they hear their decisions kind of stressing and wondering: Who’s going to choose me? Now I have to sit back and wait to see who’s going to choose us.”

At the University of California, Los Angeles, freshman applications rose by 28 percent, and even more for racial minorities — by 48 percent for African-Americans, by 33 percent for Hispanic students and by 16 percent for American Indian students.

“If this drought was totally due to natural variability, then we would at least have the comfort of knowing at some point, good luck is very likely to show up again, and this is going to end,” said Park Williams, a bioclimatologist and associate professor at UCLA. “But the knowledge that a fair amount of this current drought is attributable to human-caused climate trends tells us that we may have not seen the worst yet.” Williams was the lead author of a study published last year in the journal Science that analyzed ring records from thousands of trees across western North America to reconstruct soil moisture over the last 1,200 years.

More than three-quarters of parents in the county with children ages 5 to 18 believe their children have been “substantially hurt” academically or socially by being away from school and taking part in distance learning for months. “It’s a big number,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, which publishes an annual Quality of Life index in partnership with the public-opinion firm FM3 Research.

Marcus Anthony Hunter, a professor of sociology and African American studies at the University of California at Los Angeles, said the demonstrations were unprecedented as much for their diversity as their size. “It is the largest assembly of non-Black people demanding justice for Black people I have ever seen in this country,” Hunter said — “young, old, poor, immigrant, women, men, trans, gay people.”

Now that the work has been restored, a clearer thread can be traced between Wright’s works. “I call it a bridge book between ‘Native Son’ and ‘Black Boy,’” said Marcus Anthony Hunter, a professor of African American Studies at UCLA, of the newly released novel. “I appreciate it as intellectual reparations for Richard Wright because it gives a fuller understanding of his writing agenda. It helps make sense of his creative trajectory.

Data from Los Angeles shows the effect violence intervention can have on such statistics. In 2017, a joint UCLA-USC study looked at the [e]ffect of peacemakers in South Los Angeles. It found that over a two-year period intervention workers reduced retaliatory gang violence by more than 43% overall. When a gang-related homicide was responded to by police alone, the chance of a retaliatory killing was 26%. But when police plus peacemakers responded from their separate lanes, the chance of a retaliatory homicide fell below 1%.

Jack Needleman, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA, observed that Germany already does something like this, requiring that all private insurers pay the same rates for various treatments. “The U.S. health system has adopted an approach to payment that is basically providers billing whatever they want,” he said, and patients can only hope they’re getting something close to a fair deal.

UCLA constitutional law professor Eugene Volokh said a vaccine pass might have generated less opposition if it hadn’t been dubbed a passport, which is a government-issued document and “makes it sound like the government is controlling your movement.” “Communicable disease creates a special imperative that authorizes things that otherwise people might be skeptical about,” said Volokh, one of many legal scholars who says such passes are constitutional. Still, he said, it was not surprising that verification systems might worry some.

“I think the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a really welcome addition to our vaccination efforts. And I think it was particularly useful in, you know, much harder to reach populations where it had specific benefits, where it was a single dose vaccine. It didn’t require the same cold chain that the other vaccines required. And so in those cases, it was beneficial to get out into more rural communities or remote settings,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson.

“It’s going to depend upon what the data shows. There is the potential that there could be restrictions, for example, for women who are on birth control pills. Or on hormone replacement therapy. Or it could be a subset of adults that have certain conditions, if the data bears out that there are actually conditions that make people more susceptible to these kinds of rare blood clots,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 0:55 mark). Rimoin was also quoted by KTTV-TV.

Doctors said the pause in J&J vaccinations allows time for hospital systems to update their own recommendations. “It’s certainly a very serious condition, but there are recommendations for treatment,” said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, infectious disease specialist, University of California at Los Angeles. “Prior to this, someone who had the vaccine and had a headache, our first idea wouldn’t be to consider CVST and order the labs and imaging to assess that.”

“You know, the booster shots and how frequently will we need it is really still something that’s a major question. We don’t know for sure what’s going to happen with coronavirus variants. We have seen a couple of big dominant variant strains emerge. But it’s difficult to predict at this point whether those strains will take hold in the population or whether, with our current vaccination process, we’ll be able to sort of tamp them down,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi.

Fola May, a gastroenterologist who is also quality director and a health equity researcher at UCLA Health, worries about the consequences of an 80 to 90 percent drop in colonoscopies performed by the health system’s doctors during the first months of the pandemic. “All of a sudden we were downplaying health measures that are usually high-priority, such as trying to prevent diseases like cancer, to manage the pandemic,” May said.

Latinx people represent 17 percent of the U.S. population, but according to UCLA’s most recent Hollywood Diversity Report, Latinx actors share of lead acting roles was just 6.6 percent on scripted broadcast shows, 5.5 percent in cable and 4.0 percent in digital in 2018–19. Chon Noriega, a UCLA professor of film, television and digital media, argues that dehumanizing policies, such as family separation, are easier to enact in a society in which Latinx people are dramatically underrepresented on screen.

Dr. Darnell Hunt, dean of UCLA’s Division of Social Sciences and professor of Sociology and African American Studies, has been following these trends for more than two decades. Speaking today at SAG-AFTRA’s #Stop the Hate Week, he provided eight years of data showing that Hollywood has been making steady gains in diversity and inclusion. But it has been so far behind the diversity curve for so long that it will have to redouble its efforts if it ever hopes to reach true parity.

As for how the new best-picture standards fit into this mission, it’s unclear whether the standards will have an impact, says Darnell Hunt, dean of the division of social sciences in the University of California, Los Angeles College of Letters and Sciences, who also co-writes UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report.

Professor Geoffrey Robinson, an expert on Southeast Asian politics at UCLA, said one of the military’s main motivations is its desire to cling to power. “That victory by the NLD was so overwhelming that it threatened to genuinely threaten military power for the first time,” Robinson said.

“One of the most notable aspects of this new paper from Imperial [College London] is where it is being published, the NEJM, which is a marker for where mainstream medicine is situated,” says psychiatrist Charles Grob of the University of California, Los Angeles, who was also not involved in this study and has studied psilocybin and other psychedelics for decades. His most cited papers examined the psilocybin’s ability to reduce anxiety and improve quality of life in patients with terminal cancer.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Molly Fee) Waiting for resettlement is a tiresome process. Each day starts with hope of promising news and ends with crushing disappointment when none arrives. President Biden has been standing in the way of resettling the thousands of refugees who have been approved to come to the United States. Delaying the determination on refugee admissions, which Biden has finally signed, and walking back his promise to expand the program has made these refugees captive to an endless cycle of waiting.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Nicholas Espíritu) The recent national elections — conducted in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — highlighted difficulties Americans face to register to vote and cast a ballot. But the right to vote can be equally diminished when voters cast a ballot but their voice is diluted by gerrymandering and other means.

Fast-food workers have long struggled against labor issues including harassment, retaliation, wage theft and impacts to their health and wellbeing, according to a report from the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of California, Berkeley, which also notes that the majority of employees are workers of color, and women. In Los Angeles county, where the research was focused, 90% of fast-food workers are workers of color, and close to 70% are women.