Should I worry about a recession? What Californians should know | Los Angeles Times

“People are trying to talk themselves into a recession right now,” said David Shulman, an economist who advises UCLA’s Anderson Forecast. Even Shulman sees trouble coming, however — just not until 2024. That’s because of the eye-popping acceleration in inflation, which could eventually trigger a downturn.

Angelenos alarmed by air pollution and extreme heat | Los Angeles Times

“The bad news is that climate change and the environment are not that important to most people right now. There are other, more pressing issues on people’s minds,” said Jon Christensen, a UCLA environmental historian. “That said, people do believe the consequences are serious — extreme heat, wildfires, air pollution. And they do favor doing things to address those threats.”

Parking mandates are a top barrier to affordable housing | Los Angeles Daily News

(Commentary by UCLA’s Shane Phillips) More than 200 square miles of Los Angeles County is dedicated to storing cars — an area equal to ten Manhattans paved over by millions of tons of concrete. At roughly three parking spots per car, here we devote more space to housing cars than to housing humans.

New York revives its alternate-side parking ritual. Cue the outrage | New York Times

But Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at UCLA and author of a book called “The High Cost of Free Parking,” said that car owners in the city were still getting a good deal. “Drivers are complaining that they have to move their car, and they’re parking for free on some of the most valuable land on Earth,” Mr. Shoup said.

Florida rejects 41% of new math textbooks, citing critical race theory | CNN

“Critical race theory is a practice. It’s an approach to grappling with a history of White supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it,” said Kimberlé Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist and a law professor who teaches at UCLA and Columbia University.

Twitter’s board put up a defense mechanism against Elon Musk | CNN Business

“The board would probably have to consider this if a higher offer came in with partners,” said George Geis, a professor of strategy at UCLA Anderson. But, he added, “if there are additional partners, they all have to agree on what they’re going to do with Twitter strategically and it’s an extraordinarily complicated environment, given the political dimension of the transaction and the extent to which [Musk believes] opinions should be able to be expressed on the site.”

Putin’s suspected inner-circle purge fueled by misinformation bubble he created | Insider

Putin may have also overestimated opposition within Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was “not completely crazy,” said Daniel Treisman, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose work focuses on Russian politics and economics. “Opinion polls suggested Zelenksyy wasn’t very popular,” Treisman told Insider.

Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine underway | CNN

“They’re holding up the Russian advance. It’s really almost the last spot that the Russians have to take to establish this land bridge to Crimea. So the heroic resistance of these fighters in Mariupol has delayed the Russian effort to take this strip of territory,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

Why this new breathalyzer could be the best COVID test yet | The Healthy

Over the weekend, Otto Yang, MD, Sc.D—an immunologist and physician-scientist specializing in viral pathogenesis at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles — spoke with The Healthy to put the Covid Breathalyzer’s capabilities in context: “The negative predictive value is pretty good, and it’s better than rapid antigen tests,” Dr. Yang says. This means the breath test is less likely to produce false-negative results than available antigen tests. “This could be a pretty big advantage.”

About 30% of COVID patients develop ‘Long COVID,’ study finds | Medical Xpress

New UCLA research finds that 30% of people treated for COVID-19 developed Post Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), most commonly known as “Long COVID.” People with a history of hospitalization, diabetes, and higher body mass index were most likely to develop the condition, while those covered by Medicaid, as opposed to commercial health insurance, or had undergone an organ transplant were less likely to develop it. (UCLA’s Dr. Sun Yoo is quoted.)

Risks of eliminating federal travel mask mandate | KNX-FM

“It certainly seems like a very political ruling here, not based in public health or science … It’s different when you’re talking about places that are optional. People are going to have to get on airplanes or other forms of transportation to be able to get to work, to be able to visit family members, to be able to conduct business. So, we’re talking about a place that is not optional,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Report: Health risks of autistic children at intersection of race and poverty | Medical Xpress

The Autism Intervention Research Network on Physical Health (AIR-P), a multi-site collaboration housed within UCLA Health’s Department of Medicine, has released a new report that uses national data to highlight the intersection of autism, poverty and race/ethnicity and their compounding impact on health and health care … “Discrimination based on race and socioeconomic status is increasingly recognized as an important risk factor to people’s health,” said Alice Kuo, MD, Ph.D., chief of Medicine-Pediatrics at UCLA and Project Investigator for the federally-funded AIR-P.

Not a normal sign of aging: Mild cognitive impairment takes toll | San Diego Union-Tribune

Schubert is one of about 2.4 million Americans living with a mild cognitive impairment, according to the findings of a 2017 study from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. By 2060, that number is expected to double to 5.7 million people, while an additional 9.3 million are expected to be living with Alzheimer’s disease.

How proposed fix to ACA ‘family glitch’ will impact your budget | Health

“This fix to the ACA to eliminate what’s been known as the family glitch is a very big deal,” Gerald Kominski, Ph.D., a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and professor of public health, told Health. “Last year, the Kaiser Family Foundation published a study estimating that 5.14 million people are currently affected by the family glitch ... This new rule means they would be eligible for ACA subsidies that would make their insurance more affordable or allow them to purchase insurance if they are currently uninsured.”

Houseless people in Los Angeles using mobile memorials | BuzzFeed News

People experiencing homelessness are dying at an increasing rate in Los Angeles. So Theo Henderson, a 48-year-old activist-in-residence at the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy who is unhoused, decided to do something about it. He began planning mobile memorials — called “Can You See Me?” — to grieve his neighbors who have died and were homeless.