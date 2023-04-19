UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“On the one hand, the gun-rights movement has never been stronger,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who wrote “Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America.” But “one of the interesting things about this moment is the NRA, in some ways, has never faced more organizational incoherence and disarray.”

“Stand your ground” and the “castle doctrine” deal with a very specific question, according to University of California, Los Angeles, law professor Eugene Volokh: If someone reasonably fears death, serious bodily injury, etc., but can avoid the danger with complete safety by retreating, can that person still stay where they are and use deadly force? “They allow people to respond to threats of death, serious bodily injury, rape, and some other serious crimes with deadly force,” Volokh told CNN. (UCLA’s Adam Winker was interviewed on the same topic by MSNBC – approx. 3:30 mark.)

The founder and namesake of The Williams Project, which became the LGBTQ+ think tank the Williams Institute at the University of California Los Angeles’ School of Law, died on Wednesday. Brad Sears, the Institute’s founding executive director, announced Charles “Chuck” R. Williams’s death at a private gala rewards reception to honor champions in LGBTQ+ advocacy, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Friday evening at the conclusion of the 2023 Williams Institute Annual Update Conference. (Sears was quoted. Also: KCAL-TV.)

A new study in the journal JAMA Health Forum backs up that assessment. It finds that students of color are much more likely to face financial and discriminatory barriers to med school than their white peers. The study looked at responses from more than 81,000 students who took the medical college admission test. Lead author Dr. Jessica Faiz of UCLA notes the standardized exam is grueling. (Faiz and UCLA’s Dr. Utibe Essien were featured.)

“This is certainly good news for those impacted by chronic migraine. It is great to have another therapeutic option for those who are disabled by this disease,” Dr. Andrew Charles, a professor of neurology and director of the University of California Los Angeles Goldberg Migraine Program, told Healthline.

Alzheimer’s disease affects an estimated fifty million people around the world. And one local institution that is at the forefront of Alzheimer’s disease research is UCLA, where Dr. Dale Bredesen is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology. (Bredesen was interviewed.)

“There has been no change yet, in the law or the regulations of the Food and Drug Administration. So we’re waiting to hear from the Supreme Court on whether it’s going to make any modifications to that,” said UCLA law professor Blake Emerson.

“[Benzene] is a potent carcinogen that causes leukaemia,” said Laura Cushing, presidential chair in Health Equity at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “I do think it is concerning that people are being exposed nearby.” Pregnant women living near natural gas and oil wells that burned off excess gas through flaring were 50 percent more at risk of premature birth than women with no exposure, a 2020 UCLA study headed by Cushing found.

Nestled in the heart of Westwood, UCLA returns to the top of the list with a splashy offering through the Ziffren Institute for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law that includes two seminars taught by Ken Ziffren himself and a TV law course taught by Lionsgate’s Sandra Stern. There’s also a program that guarantees internships at CAA, WME and Ziffren Brittenham to promising students as part of their admission.

“Enceladus is one of the most interesting and most important revelations of the Cassini mission. Titan was one and Enceladus I think was the other. So Enceladus is a mid-size moon of Saturn, and it is extremely geologically active. When I say ‘active’ I mean, on the order of hours it has geysers at the south pole that are shooting just tons of icy material into space. And this was unknown to scientists until Cassini came around,” said UCLA’s Ashley Schoenfeld. (Schoenfeld was interviewed.)