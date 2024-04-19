UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA also made a big investment in downtown with its purchase of the Historic Trust Building on Spring Street last year as a way to expand its campus in other parts of the city.

This weekend, the Art of the Benshi, presented by The UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Tadashi Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities, comes to Los Angeles … UCLA professor of Japanese literature, and one of the tour’s organizers, Michael Emmerich, explains there’s a lot happening during a benshi performance. Each performer actually writes their own script, which means that “if you see the same film with different benshi, you'll end up coming away with maybe a really different impression,” Emmerich says.

It is also possible that the trial underestimated the value of medications. Some [irritable bowel syndrome] drugs may need to be taken for more than four weeks before they provide a full benefit, said Dr. Lin Chang, a gastroenterologist at UCLA Health.