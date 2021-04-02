UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Hate crimes are defined by statute under state and federal law. They generally have three elements. One is some sort of violence or criminal act. Number two is some sort of causal nexus between that of violence or that criminal act, with selecting a victim or committing the crime, partly or entirely because of the third element: the protected characteristic, either perceived or actual,” said UCLA’s Jerry Kang (approx. 2:20 mark).

Los Angeles’ Chinatown, for example, “was hit earlier, even before the lockdowns. It lost much more business and has recovered much more slowly,” said Paul Ong, a UCLA economist and urban planning scholar who researches Asian American issues. He said Asian American communities in San Francisco and New York have seen the same pattern.

“The problem with the news cycle and social media is that it’s endless, and it’s incredibly triggering,” said UCLA clinical psychology professor Tim Fong. “If you don’t handle it properly, there’s only so much a human brain can healthily engage.”

“I think we need to stand up. We need to speak out. We need to show solidarity. We need to say that there is no tolerance, absolutely zero tolerance, for any violence that’s race-based in our society. I think we also need to take a much more anti-racist approach,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

The new platforms are designed with more focus on the user experience than some predecessors, which first appeared on app stores around 2010 and were often neglected by transit agencies afterward, said Juan Matute, deputy director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “These apps just fell out of favor and ended up being removed from the marketplace,” he said.

Eric Avila, an urban historian at the University of California, Los Angeles, said a consensus during the Dwight D. Eisenhower administration on the need to invest in highways that would connect neighborhoods to cities led to the exclusion of minority communities.

Getting scammed is bad enough. But what are victims then supposed to do with the feelings of foolishness and frustration that often accompany acts of fraud? “This is a really important question,” said Alan Castel, a psychology professor at UCLA who studies the after-effects of scams, particularly among older people. “Many people will just keep their experience to themselves,” he told me. “They don’t want others to think they’re stupid. They don’t want to be judged.”

“Even with an increased supply of vaccine, we certainly can’t handle close to a million people over that first week, given all the other groups that are also currently being vaccinated,” L.A. County Chief Science Officer Dr. Paul Simon [of UCLA] said Friday. “But I would expect, over the following several weeks, the demand will diminish a bit, and things will open up, particularly as this vaccine supply continues to increase. And so I urge people to just be patient.”

“The most significant problem we are having in California with the vaccine rollout is that glitches with My Turn are exacerbating existing equity issues,” said Shira Shafir, assistant professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“I think the entertainment industry is sitting this one out until the federal government brings the voting rights [law] to the floor,” said Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and founder of the production company Bull’s Eye Entertainment. “It’s a murky mess, and knowing the Hollywood culture as I do, I suspect leaders, especially Disney, who has the biggest footprint in Georgia due to the Marvel franchise of films and series, are waiting for the federal response.”

For many, the commute to work can be a time-consuming, frustrating and expensive part of the day. But according to Sanford DeVoe, an associate professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, it served an important role. “The time to sort of mentally prepare for work as you get to it, and sort of severing off the connections from home as you do that, was a really valuable psychological process for people. And now that we’ve been forced to work at home, we don’t have that,” he said.

Viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, make imperfect copies of themselves as they move from person to person or from an animal to a person. This leads to constant mutations and new variants, says Peter Katona, MD, an infectious disease specialist and clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The term “variant” describes a version of the virus with a specific set of mutations.

Vape pens typically use marijuana extracts in the form of liquid-filled cartridges that are attached to the pen and then inhaled. This means smokers are inhaling concentrated contaminants and carcinogens that go directly into the bloodstream, Dr. Jeff Chen, the founder of UCLA’s Cannabis Research Initiative and co-founder of direct-to-consumer clinical trial initiative Radical Science, previously told Insider.

People of color, particularly Black and Latino parents, have been less likely to want to return to school than White families, largely because their communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID, said Tyrone Howard, UCLA education professor. They have been more likely to get COVID and die from it, and they have been vaccinated against COVID at disproportionately lower rates.

“Changing diet and exercise made the chemotherapy work better — that’s the big news of this study. But we also need to figure out how,” says Steven Mittelman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and member of UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Understanding the biological changes responsible for this effect will help us make these interventions even better.”

Achuta Kadambi, an assistant professor at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, published a column in the journal Science about how medical devices can be fundamentally biased — not just in dataset representation as has been widely reported, but from a deeper root: the laws of physics.