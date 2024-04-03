UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA may soon be adding more Bruinhubs for students who have long commutes to and from campus. They’re complete with napping pods, study tables, charging stations, snacks, a microwave and refrigerator.

Do you have an overactive brain? It may be why you’re always craving food. Researchers at UCLA found that a circuit in the brains of lab animals makes them crave food and they go looking for it.

“If any of those fast food restaurants fire anybody in Emeryville or West Hollywood where we’re already well over $20 an hour, they’re lying,” added Tia Koonse, legal and policy research manager at the UCLA Labor Center. “That is not a result of increased labor costs, because that is exactly what they already pay.” (Koonse was also quoted by Agence France-Presse and UCLA’s Brian Wheaton was interviewed by KCAL-TV - approx. 1:45 mark.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Amir Naiberg) UCLA just purchased a 700,000-square-foot property in Westwood that it’s planning to remodel into a state-of-the-art research park for quantum science, immunology, immunotherapy, and other high-tech fields. UCLA has billed the park as the “future home of discoveries that will change the world.”

“The statewide snowpack percent of average is right around 100 to 105 percent of average. Those are pretty healthy numbers. Last year we had more than double the amount of water that we currently do in the Sierra, so this is not a bad snowpack year after all,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.

Because CBD has so quickly become mainstream, users might not think to mention it to their doctors, said Ziva Cooper, research director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative, part of the university’s Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences. But she said that conversation is crucial, because the CBD might interfere with other drugs they’re taking.

A properly functioning body will bring blood sugar levels back down to normal within hours after eating a meal, said Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an endocrinologist at UCLA Health.