UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Corporate innovation flourishes in coronavirus fight | Wall Street Journal

Mr. Rodgers and Justin Boutilier, an engineering professor; Rebecca Alcock, a graduate student; and Auyon Siddiq, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, have built a “pop-up supply chain” around the design. Hospitals that need shields and factories offering to make them fill out forms on their website, then are matched by an algorithm. The website also connects manufacturers to suppliers of the necessary material.

Disposable N95 masks can be decontaminated | New York Times

Vincent Munster, one of the authors of the new work, who collaborated with other government researchers and scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the work built on more than a decade of studies of decontamination.

New guidelines for reopening the United States | CNN

“We are very lucky at UCLA. We are doing our own in-house testing. And so we are able to do a turnaround time of about three hours from getting the specimen to getting the results,” said UCLA’s Dr. Lisa Dabby (approx. 0:50 mark).

Aid package recognizes undocumented people as essential workers | NBC News

The exclusion of undocumented people is hitting Latino and Asian families the hardest, said UCLA’s [Sonja] Diaz. Fifty-six percent of majority Latino neighborhoods in Los Angeles County had a high proportion of residents at risk for not qualifying for federal relief, according to a study by the Latino Politics and Policy Initiative, with UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

The future of the economy depends on antibody testing | Salon

Dr. Alyssa Ziman, medical director of transfusion medicine in the University of California, Los Angeles Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, is working on a convalescent plasma study to see if patients who recover can donate their plasma to those who are sick. “So their antibodies can provide therapy for a treatment of prevention or infection,” Ziman said.

Dr. Nina Shapiro, a pediatric airway surgeon at Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA, explains how health care professionals manage the subtleties of ventilators — and keep patients alive.

Daniel Swain, a scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, has researched the “hot drought” phenomenon in California. “I think this is interesting work and is indeed consistent with quite a bit of recent research,” Swain said of the new study in an email. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that large declines in precipitation are not needed to produce more severe droughts due to climate change – the warming temperatures themselves can achieve that effect on their own.”

Why are men more likely die from COVID-19? | New Scientist

However, according to an analysis by Hua Linda Cai at the University of California, Los Angeles, this hypothesis isn’t supported by the data. Current smokers only make up about 12.5 per cent of people severely ill with covid-19 in China, she says, which is much lower than the proportion of smokers in the general population.

The bodies of COVID-19 victims may be contagious | Live Science

It’s not surprising that the body of a recently deceased COVID-19 patient might be contagious, said Dr. Otto Yang, a professor in the Department of Medicine and the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. ”Absolutely, a dead body would be contagious at least for hours if not days,” Yang told Live Science in an email.

“The point I do want to drive home, though, is that we are seeing widespread psychological impact already,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jena Lee. “But human beings are actually quite resilient, and this message of resilience has to be balanced with the all of the messgaes we’re going about the risk in mental health."

Plea to put virus work above politics | China Daily

“We have to collaborate. I don’t think it’s a question of whether we want to or do not want to. There are some things where you can’t let politics intrude, and this is certainly one of them,” said Jonathan Fielding, a professor in the schools of public health and medicine at UCLA. Fielding, who is among the many scientists and doctors in the US and China who have been using online platforms to hold virtual meetings, recently connected by video with Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai’s COVID-19 clinical expert team, to exchange experiences. “Not only have I learned a lot, I’ve really gotten a sense of the things that we can do together,” Fielding said after the virtual meeting.

Why are we supposed to stand six feet apart? | Daily Beast