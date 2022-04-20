UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

New mask-optional phase of pandemic fuels fears, cheers | Los Angeles Times

“It’s just premature to have had it lifted,” UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley said of the ending of mask requirements on airlines, airports, buses and trains nationwide, which followed the order of Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa striking down the federal mask-wearing order on public transportation systems … “I really don’t think it’s a smart decision,” said Yifang Zhu, an aerosol scientist and professor in the department of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, of lifting the mask requirement for transit. (Also: UCLA’s Anne Rimoin was interviewed by MSNBC and KCBS-TV).

Should you keep masking on public transit? | NBC’s “Today”

Omai Garner, associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, told TODAY, “I tend to be way more on the conservative side for those (policy) decisions, meaning I want to make decisions that are going to protect the most at risk.”

Doctors watch for post-holiday COVID spike | WebMD

“Even before the holidays, we were starting to see a little bit of an uptick in cases, and I suspect that may continue because of the holidays and people getting together and spending time with individuals they usually aren’t around,” says Timothy Brewer, MD, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “But we’re not expecting the big increases like we saw during the winter.”

DOJ may appeal ruling if CDC says masks still needed | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“I think one key move that’s been ignored in some of the discussions of this case is that she also eliminated a lot of important language in that ‘et cetera’ that you mentioned. So, the Congress in 1944, there’s legislative history to show that they specifically contemplated ‘can we in this room anticipate in specific terms every type of threat that a future administration might face, and every type of response that might be evidence-based and might be needed to mitigate the spread of disease?’ And they said, ‘no, we can’t,’” said UCLA’s Lindsay Wiley (approx. 2:25 mark).

Was the great resignation really just a great job upgrade? | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We have cooperation with an employment development department, an access to unusual data that allowed us to follow transitions of workers. And hence we could study which workers were most affected by the pandemic and what did they do when they were transitioning jobs. That’s something that’s not possible with the national data that’s typically quoted on this subject,” said UCLA’s Till von Wachter (approx. 6:40 mark).

This strategy fights mutant cancer cells by making more mutations | Science

Still, some cancer researchers are leery of purposely inducing mutations and say animal experiments suggest doing so could cause more harm than good. “I question the rationale,” says UCLA melanoma immunotherapy researcher Antoni Ribas.

Homeless community college students to get shelter, food, Wi-Fi | Los Angeles Times

A 2020 report from UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools found that homelessness among elementary students as well as the state’s public universities and community colleges rose 50% over the last decade, driven largely by the pandemic.

Many Russians don’t realize they’re in a disinformation bubble | Insider

Zachary Steinert-Threlkeld, assistant professor of public policy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, in an interview with Insider, estimated that only about 10% of Russia’s population currently has access to VPNs, or virtual private networks that encrypt information you send over the internet.