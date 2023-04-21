UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Inflation, the homelessness crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts and rising housing costs are contributing to the woes of Los Angeles County residents who recently expressed nearly historic levels of dissatisfaction with their quality of life, according to a new UCLA survey released Wednesday. The latest edition of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs’ quality of life index reveals that despite the sunshine, beaches and excellent tacos, living in Los Angeles is essentially a downer for respondents, although they admit to some slight improvements over last year. (UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky was quoted. Also: City News Service, KABC-TV, KTLA-TV, KNBC-TV, KCRW-FM and LAist-89.3 FM.)

Standing at 4 feet, 8 inches tall (142 centimeters) and weighing 85 pounds (38 kg), ARTEMIS is a first-of-its-kind robot that University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) mechanical engineers developed, and it is ready for the pitch. Using cutting edge technology, ARTEMIS, which stands for Advanced Robotic Technology for Enhanced Mobility and Improved Stability, can maintain its balance against heavy kicks and shoves, withstand objects being thrown at it and is capable of running. But what sets ARTEMIS apart on top of that is its ability to kick a ball. (UCLA’s Dennis Hong was quoted. Also: KTTV-TV and CBS ‘Morning News.’)

But a recent study in the journal JAMA Health Forum highlights the factors, including financial pressures and discrimination, that can keep determined students of color from actually making it to medical school. The study looked at responses from more than 81,000 students who took the Medical College Admission Test. The standardized exam is grueling: People study for it for months, if not years, says the study’s first author, Dr. Jessica Faiz of the University of California Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Dr. Utibe Essien was also quoted.)

Elected officials nationwide introduced at least 563 measures to restrict teaching about race in 2021 and 2022, and 241 of those passed, according to “CRT Forward: Tracking the Attack on Critical Race Theory,” a recently released report from the UCLA School of Law. Almost all the measures impacted K-12 education, and 70% sought to control teaching and curriculum in the classroom. The most common consequence for a breach was withholding funding. (UCLA’s Cheryl Harris and LaToya Baldwin Clark were quoted.)

When a fragile, growing brain endures chronic stress or multiple traumas, it can have devastating consequences on cognitive and emotional well-being throughout a person’s lifetime. We spoke with Dr. Lauren Ng, an assistant professor in the department of psychology at the University of California at Los Angeles and director of the Treatment and Research for the Underserved with Stress and Trauma (TRUST) Lab, about “complex trauma,” the result of difficult childhood experiences compounded on a developing brain.

Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA School of Law professor and author of “Shielded: How the Police Became Untouchable,” said the lawsuit filed Wednesday stands out from most police misconduct cases because of the media attention the attack garnered, the clear and comprehensive video evidence released by the city afterward, and the immediate condemnation by city officials of the officers’ actions.

“This country, unfortunately, has a history of dehumanizing the Black body, the Black family and taking away those freedoms that should be enjoyed by everybody,” said Alison Cooke, a statistician at the UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, in an interview with ABC News. … "Everyone who wants to engage in this society should be acknowledging: Where did these biases come from and how can we, in our everyday lives, not act on the bias? How do you take that extra step?”

American companies are struggling to leave Russia | NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’

Daniel Treisman, a Russia specialist at UCLA, says some companies are hedging their bets to see what happens once the Ukraine war is over. He says Western companies run the risk of reputational harm if they stay, but could lose customers to other companies still in Russia if they go.

The failure of officers at Smith to notice a dead inmate for days reflects a “shockingly egregious failure” to carry out the basic function of prison administration, said Aaron Littman, an assistant professor at the UCLA School of Law and the faculty director of UCLA’s Prisoners’ Rights Clinic.

“We shouldn’t think that defamation suits are going to solve our problems with mass disbelief in the fairness of the 2020 election,” said Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project. Hasen said Fox News and other outlets are “going to be less likely to make statements about individuals or companies who could be defamed.”

Florida expands anti-LGBTQ law | New York Daily News

Earlier this year, research released by The Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, a think tank that focuses on LGBTQ law and policy, found that nearly six out of 10 LGBTQ parents said the law has led them to consider moving to a different state — while 17% had already taken steps to do so.

For many people, exercising strenuously on a full stomach can lead to reflux, hiccups, nausea and vomiting, said Dr. Daniel Vigil, associate clinical professor of family medicine and orthopedic surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. But there are some people who can eat a big meal and experience no issues when they exercise afterward, Vigil said.

“These findings suggest ‘Get With the Guidelines’ can help hospitals achieve equitable care for patients hospitalized with heart failure, an important American Heart Association aim,” said Gregg Fonarow, M.D., FAHA, an author of the study and an American Heart Association volunteer. Fonarow is interim chief of the division of cardiology, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, co-director of the Preventative Cardiology Program and the Eliot Corday Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Science at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Yoram Cohen, the director of the water technology research center at UCLA, told ABC News that those costs may not be sustainable. Cohen noted that the average person needs about 2 liters of water a day, but the hydropanels currently produce 3 to 5 liters for one household. “If you are in an area where you have no water whatsoever … the question is why? Why would you want to actually develop residential [properties]?” he asked.