UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“As Bruins, we are committed to creating a world of justice and dignity for all,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a community message. “We must challenge the devaluation of Black, Brown, Native or Asian lives. This must be an urgent obligation and new normal for every person and every institution in our country.”

The protests against police violence over the last year were more racially diverse than those that followed other police shootings of Black men, women and children over the past decade, said Robin D.G. Kelley, a historian of protest movements at the University of California, Los Angeles. And unlike in the past, they propelled defunding the police — the most far-reaching demand to transform policing — to the mainstream.

“The stakes were incredibly high, because I, like you, like many other people across the country, many of the Black people, we were on pins and needles because we felt like this is [an] open and shut case. We felt like we saw on the video the last moments, the last breath, the last words of George Floyd,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard. (UCLA’s Isaac Bryan was also interviewed by KABC-TV.)

“The courts have said we’ve got to leave a lot of room for dissent, including dissent that’s raised in violent terms,” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But how much room is a very important question.”

By diversifying groups who greenlight projects “to include more women and people of color, you’d see a broader range of stories,” says Darnell Hunt, dean of Social Sciences and professor of Sociology and African American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. And with more stories, come more “projects that get us out of the ‘great slavery movie,’ the civil rights movie or whatever it is that has typically garnered Academy interest.”

Gary Blasi, professor emeritus of law at University of California, Los Angeles, agreed that the judge’s order contains “a compelling description in all the ways that public policy has failed poor people and homeless people in particular.” But Blasi said Carter’s order “is not well thought out” and invites confusion about what the judge means by “shelter.” What is needed is long-term housing, not temporary shelters that “in many cases are inferior to encampments,” Blasi said.

The city’s refusal to apologize underscores the tension between reckoning with injustice and finding a path forward, according to Vilma Ortiz, sociology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Apologies are a really important first step. They show acknowledgment that things happened that were wrong and it suggests people are going to change,” she said. “Apologies are good but they’re not enough.”

Members of the Institute, a public policy research institute focused on sexual orientation and gender identities issues at UCLA Law, had some choice words regarding their findings. “We had really expected it would be better for the younger group,” said lead contributor Ilan H. Meyer, a senior member of the Williams Institute. “But at the same time, we knew data from other studies has shown LGB youth do a lot worse than straight youth — and not much better now than in earlier times.”

“Herd immunity — and I often like the word community immunity… — is something that has some variability in its interpretation. It can mean, basically, a marked reduction in disease transmission, or it can mean going to actually zero cases, like you have with eradication,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

A booster is going to depend on two factors,” says Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. One, he explains, is whether or not COVID-19 immunity diminishes over time. “We know it does, but the question is how much,” Dr. Brewer says. So far, we’ve seen evidence that immunity lasts as far out as eight months, but we have no data beyond that yet.

“One way of thinking about this is: Do we hold alcohol manufacturers liable for negligent design or negligent marketing because they sell a product that contributes [to up to] 15,000 deaths of innocent bystanders each year?” asks Eugene Volokh, a constitutional scholar and the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. “No, and rightly so.”

“But I would say diet is the number one factor for adults,” said Dr. Emeran Mayer, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine. Mayer, who was not involved in the study, is author of the forthcoming book “The Gut-Immune Connection.” He said he generally recommends a largely plant-based diet, choosing the particular foods based on individuals’ needs. Diet is the way to go, rather than taking probiotic supplements, Mayer said.

“There is huge unmet demand for renewable energy,” says Kelly Trumbull, a researcher at UCLA who has analyzed California’s CCAs. “Especially as the climate crisis gets worse, people are looking for ways to help move the transition forward.”

Still, organoids cannot replace animals, particularly because the structures lack blood vessels and so can’t capture how tumours interact with the circulatory system. They’re also highly variable, says [Aparna] Bhaduri, who now leads her own stem-cell biology laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There’s probably more we need to optimize to make sure we’re getting all of the heterogeneity that possibly exists in a given tumour,” she says.

Jena Lee, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, last year identified several factors contributing to Zoom gloom, including audio delays that make people feel distrusting and increased cognitive effort due to lack of nonverbal communications cues.